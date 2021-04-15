What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date ...

Australia, 15 April 2021 | tennis.com.au

It’s been an exciting week for many of our Australian players …

Let’s begin this week’s social round-up in Monte-Carlo, where John Millman scored his biggest win in seven months:

Ellen Perez and Storm Sanders are through to the doubles quarterfinals in Charleston, where apparently the bubble tea is good:

Astra Sharma is showing impressive form in Charleston too:

Meanwhile, a determined Ajla Tomljanovic is keeping her eyes on the prize:

Never looking back, always onto the next 💡 pic.twitter.com/uMBHoUklc5 — Ajla Tomljanovic (@Ajlatom) April 13, 2021

Dylan Alcott is working hard with more Paralympic Games gold in his sights:

Nick Kyrgios is scaling new heights in Sydney:

Destanee Aiava has been training in Brisbane:

Todd Woodbridge helped launch the Australian Tennis Championships at Melbourne Park:

Lleyton and Bec Hewitt were in Canberra to watch their son Cruz claim the 12/u Australian Claycourt Championships:

> READ: National junior champions crowned in Canberra

And in some special news, Sam Groth became a father this week. His twins share their birthday with Thanasi Kokkinakis (who just turned 25):

What a day to be born!🎉 congrats! — Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) April 11, 2021

