Social round-up: Tour updates and baby news
What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date ...
Australia, 15 April 2021 | tennis.com.au
It’s been an exciting week for many of our Australian players …
Let’s begin this week’s social round-up in Monte-Carlo, where John Millman scored his biggest win in seven months:
Ellen Perez and Storm Sanders are through to the doubles quarterfinals in Charleston, where apparently the bubble tea is good:
Astra Sharma is showing impressive form in Charleston too:
Meanwhile, a determined Ajla Tomljanovic is keeping her eyes on the prize:
Never looking back, always onto the next 💡 pic.twitter.com/uMBHoUklc5
— Ajla Tomljanovic (@Ajlatom) April 13, 2021
Dylan Alcott is working hard with more Paralympic Games gold in his sights:
Doing work. Getting it done 💪🏼 #wheelchair #tennis #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/g0R9W0Zpea
— Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) April 13, 2021
Nick Kyrgios is scaling new heights in Sydney:
Destanee Aiava has been training in Brisbane:
Todd Woodbridge helped launch the Australian Tennis Championships at Melbourne Park:
Brilliant day today Melbourne Park thanks @9NewsMelb @cstanaway for supporting #diversity in #tennis @wwos @TennisAustralia @AustralianOpen https://t.co/iHN1iAVo53
— Todd Woodbridge (@toddwoodbridge) April 13, 2021
Lleyton and Bec Hewitt were in Canberra to watch their son Cruz claim the 12/u Australian Claycourt Championships:
> READ: National junior champions crowned in Canberra
And in some special news, Sam Groth became a father this week. His twins share their birthday with Thanasi Kokkinakis (who just turned 25):
What a day to be born!🎉 congrats!
— Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) April 11, 2021
