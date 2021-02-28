Australia's Alexei Popyrin claims his maiden ATP singles title with victory in the Singapore Tennis Open.

Singapore, 28 February 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Alexei Popyrin has won his first ATP singles title.

The 21-year-old Australian defeated world No.46 Alexander Bublik in the Singapore Tennis Open final today, securing the ATP 250 title with a 4-6 6-0 6-2 victory.

Alexei's Popping OFF 🙌 First ATP final, first ATP title for @AlexeiPopyrin99 as he beats Bublik in a wild match in Singapore! pic.twitter.com/pPd2BB84kd — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 28, 2021

After dropping the opening set, Popyrin produced flawless tennis in the second set. He did not lose a point on serve, taking it 6-0.

The Australian continued this unstoppable momentum in the deciding set, losing only one point on serve to close out victory after one hour and 24 minutes on court.

Popyrin, who was contesting his first tour-level final, finished with 11 aces and lost a total of six points on serve during the match.

The major milestone caps a sensational week for the world No.114, who is now set to return to the world’s top 100 and better his previous career-high ranking of No.87.

Top seeds Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen proved too strong for Australian combination Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith in the doubles final.

The Belgians posted a 6-2 6-3 victory to snare their fifth ATP title as a team.

Aussies in action – Singapore

RESULTS

Men’s singles, final

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d [4] Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 4-6 6-0 6-2

Men’s doubles, final

[1] Sander Gille (BEL)/Joran Vliegen (BEL) d [4] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 6-2 6-3