James Duckworth, Marc Polmans and John-Patrick Smith have all lost their opening-round matches at an ATP 250 tournament in Singapore.

Singapore, 23 February 2021 | Leigh Rogers

There was not much to celebrate today for Australian players at the Singapore Tennis Open, with James Duckworth, Marc Polmans and John-Patrick Smith all losing their opening-round singles matches at the ATP 250 tournament.

Duckworth, who returned to the world’s top 100 this week, was beaten by world No.105 Yannick Hanfmann in straight sets.

Polmans lost a three-set battle with world No.109 Yasutaka Uchiyama, while world No.76 Radu Albot eliminated Smith in three sets as well.

The 32-year-old Smith, who is ranked No.306, had won two matches this week to qualify at a tour-level event for the first time since Wimbledon 2018.

It leaves John Millman, Alexei Popyrin and Matthew Ebden as the last Aussies remaining in the men’s singles draw.

> READ: Popyrin enjoys winning start in Singapore

Aussies in action – Singapore

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

Yannick Hanfmann (GER) d James Duckworth (AUS) 6-2 6-4

Yasutaka Uchiyama (JPN) d Marc Polmans (AUS) 6-4 2-6 6-4

[6] Radu Albot (MDA) d [Q] John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 6-2 3-6 6-1



Men’s doubles, first round

[WC] Jamie Cerretani (USA)/Adil Shamasdin (CAN) d Marc Polmans (AUS)/Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 6-1 7-5

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

[WC] Matthew Ebden (AUS) v Yuki Bhambri (IND)

Men’s singles, second round

[2] John Millman (AUS) v TBC

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [WC] Adrian Andreev (BUL)

Men’s doubles, first round

John Millman (AUS)/Yannick Hanfmann (GER) v [3] Luke Bambridge (GBR)/Dominic Inglot (GBR)

[4] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v [Alt] Radu Albot (MDA)/James Duckworth (AUS)