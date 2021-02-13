Queensland teen Olivia Gadecki scores her first WTA main draw singles win at the Melbourne Summer Series at Melbourne Park.

Melbourne, Australia, 13 February 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Olivia Gadecki has achieved another impressive milestone, winning her first WTA main draw singles match.

The 18-year-old from the Gold Coast recorded a 6-4 6-4 win against fellow Australian Destanee Aiava in a Phillip Island Trophy first-round match today.

It continues an outstanding summer for Gadecki.

As an unranked wildcard, she made the second round in Australian Open 2021 women’s singles qualifying last month. Her victory in Dubai, defeating world No.246 Lara Salden in three sets, was her first professional appearance in a tournament outside of Australia.

Gadecki has also achieved several career-firsts on the doubles court.

She teamed with fellow Australian Belinda Woolcock to score a first WTA doubles win at the Yarra Valley Classic earlier this month. The duo also reached the second round at the Australian Open, adding a first Grand Slam doubles win to Gadecki’s burgeoning list of 2021 achievements.

A new experience awaits Gadecki at this week’s Melbourne Summer Series event too, which is running concurrently with the Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

The Queensland teen now faces top seed and Australian Open 2020 champion Sofia Kenin in the second round. It will be Gadecki’s first career meeting against a top 10-ranked opponent.

In other results today, world No.140 Lizette Cabrera earned her spot in the main draw with a straight-sets qualifying win against 16-year-old South Australian Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz.

PHILLIP ISLAND TROPHY

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) d [WC] Destanee Aiava (AUS) 6-4 6-4

Women’s singles qualifying, final round

[2] Lizette Cabrera (AUS) d [WC] Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz (AUS) 6-2 6-0

[7] Ankita Raina (IND) d [WC] Gabriella Da Silva-Fick (AUS) 6-0 4-6 6-4

COMING UP

Women’s singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Qualifer

Maddison Inglis (AUS) v Paula Badosa (ESP)

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [15] Alize Cornet (FRA)



Women’s singles, second round

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v [1] Sofia Kenin (USA)