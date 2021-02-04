Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Menu

Melbourne, Australia, 4 February 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Team Australia has scored its first win of the ATP Cup this year, defeating Team Greece in a titanic battle at Rod Laver Arena this evening.

The tie went right to the down to the wire, decided in a match tiebreak in the doubles.

John Peers and Luke Saville combined to seal victory for Team Australia, defeating Greek duo Stefanos Tsitsipas and Michail Pervolarakis 6-3 4-6 [10-5].

“Every time you play for the green and gold, it’s always good fun,” Peers said after claiming the high-pressure win.

Earlier in the evening, John Millman got Team Australia off to a perfect start with a 6-2 6-3 win against world No.462 Pervolarakis.

“I was expecting a really tough match, and it wasn’t smooth sailing,” Millman said. “Last year I played my opponent in the same competition, and he really took it to me. So I thought I was probably a little bit more prepared this time around. (I’m) just happy to get a bit of court time because it’s so important after probably a bit of a disrupted start to the year.”

Stefanos Tsitsipas then levelled for Team Greece, winning a high-quality 6-3 7-5 battle against Alex de Minaur.

Although disappointed with the result, De Minaur was pleased with his level against the world No.6.

“It was a close match,” said the world No.23-ranked Australian, who earned two set points in a tight second set. “I had my opportunities. It was there to be taken. (But) I didn’t feel like I played those points well.”

The winners of each group progress to the ATP Cup semifinals on Friday. Team Spain plays Team Greece in the last round-robin match of Group B on Thursday evening, which will determine the final group placings.

Tickets for this week’s ATP Cup, played at Melbourne Park, are available through Ticketmaster.

Related Aussie profiles

Popular

Latest

View more

Similar

© Copyright 2021 Tennis Australia