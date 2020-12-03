Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
It has a busy week for many of our Australian players …

World No.38 John Millman has been counting down the days until he could leave hotel quarantine:

Dylan Alcott is enjoying his freedom in Melbourne, where he has discovered a new way to walk his dog:

The world No.1-ranked Alcott is also keeping a close eye on Thanasi Kokkinakis’ comeback:

Now, how about this for a line-up …

Jelena Dokic teamed with Daria Gavrilova, Storm Sanders and Ellen Perez to help Royal South Yarra Tennis Club win Tennis Victoria’s Premier League at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Tristan Schoolkate won a UTR Pro Tennis Series title in Brisbane:

Storm Sanders reflected on her 2020 lessons:

Casey Dellacqua shared insights into some of her career challenges:

Spain-based Alex de Minaur is having fun in the sun on holidays:

But for Priscilla Hon, dreaming about an international getaway is as good as it gets right now:

