Australia, 3 December 2020 | tennis.com.au

It has a busy week for many of our Australian players …

World No.38 John Millman has been counting down the days until he could leave hotel quarantine:

Here’s a question for my fellow ‘quarantine-ers’ … What has been the toughest thing in your quarantine experience? For me it’s the 14 days without a window that opens or a time allotment to go outside for some air! Day 11 of 14. Nearly there ✌️✌️ — John Millman (@johnhmillman) November 27, 2020

Dylan Alcott is enjoying his freedom in Melbourne, where he has discovered a new way to walk his dog:

I haven’t been able to walk my dog sauce because when I tie him to the front of my chair he always stops and I’ve been very close to running over him, turning him into Frankfurt’s. But he loves going under my wheelchair so we’ve finally figured out a way ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/zkOFwVLZRz — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) November 27, 2020

The world No.1-ranked Alcott is also keeping a close eye on Thanasi Kokkinakis’ comeback:

I’ve seen the Kokk in the gym everyday. Dude is working hard and looking gooooood 🔥🔥 @TKokkinakis https://t.co/SOFs1VebLx — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) November 27, 2020

FEATURE: Mark Philippoussis serves as Thanasi Kokkinakis’ mentor

Now, how about this for a line-up …

Jelena Dokic teamed with Daria Gavrilova, Storm Sanders and Ellen Perez to help Royal South Yarra Tennis Club win Tennis Victoria’s Premier League at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Tristan Schoolkate won a UTR Pro Tennis Series title in Brisbane:

Storm Sanders reflected on her 2020 lessons:

Attitude and mindset is 🔑 https://t.co/KzGG9O1I4K — Storm Sanders (@stormsanders94) November 30, 2020

Casey Dellacqua shared insights into some of her career challenges:

Absolutely loved my chat with the wonderful @SamSquiers 🎾 you can listen to it on the #OnHerGame podcast, https://t.co/bwvndrRQgR ❤️ I share more of myself than I ever have before 😚 @PodcastOneAU https://t.co/O4xPynr49G — Casey Dellacqua OLY (@caseydellacqua) December 1, 2020

Spain-based Alex de Minaur is having fun in the sun on holidays:

But for Priscilla Hon, dreaming about an international getaway is as good as it gets right now:

