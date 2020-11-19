What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.

Australia, 19 November 2020 | tennis.com.au

This week’s social round-up features a mix of on-court action and off-court fun …

Thanasi Kokkinakis made a welcome return after more than a year on the sidelines, competing in the UTR Pro Tennis Series in Melbourne:

Nick Kyrgios reflected on 2020 and his biggest challenges:

Kyrgios continues to relish his time at home in Canberra too:

Dylan Alcott has launched a new business venture:

Our mate and all round impressive person @DylanAlcott has an important new venture – a high quality and affordable home food service designed specifically for people with disability. For more info check out: https://t.co/JFj7CTgAnK pic.twitter.com/HfEwUfvbhO — The Project (@theprojecttv) November 17, 2020

Lizette Cabrera, Kimberly Birrell and Maddison Inglis hit up a pilates class – and brunch:

Storm Sanders and Daria Gavrilova also went out for brunch – with Tofu, of course:

Meanwhile, John Millman is feeling old:

21, 21, 19, 21, 31, 19 .. 👀👀 I hate the next gen 😂😂 https://t.co/2TiA5q01T7 — John Millman (@johnhmillman) November 14, 2020

Sam Groth will soon be busy:

And ICYMI, Todd Woodbridge and Casey Dellacqua served up the latest tennis news in Headline Hits:

Your weekly fix of Headline Hits! Catch @toddwoodbridge and @caseydellacqua as they give an update on the summer of tennis, the ATP finals and the #UTRProTennisSeries in Melbourne 🎾 pic.twitter.com/vOEhsf0Wqo — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) November 17, 2020

Don’t forget, the court is calling! Join in the fun, hire a court today and take advantage of the many healthy benefits of tennis.