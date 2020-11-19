Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
This week’s social round-up features a mix of on-court action and off-court fun …

Thanasi Kokkinakis made a welcome return after more than a year on the sidelines, competing in the UTR Pro Tennis Series in Melbourne:

Nick Kyrgios reflected on 2020 and his biggest challenges:

Kyrgios continues to relish his time at home in Canberra too:

Dylan Alcott has launched a new business venture:

Lizette Cabrera, Kimberly Birrell and Maddison Inglis hit up a pilates class – and brunch:

Storm Sanders and Daria Gavrilova also went out for brunch – with Tofu, of course:

Meanwhile, John Millman is feeling old:

Sam Groth will soon be busy:

And ICYMI, Todd Woodbridge and Casey Dellacqua served up the latest tennis news in Headline Hits:

