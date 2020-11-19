Social round-up: Welcome returns and baby news
What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.
Australia, 19 November 2020 | tennis.com.au
This week’s social round-up features a mix of on-court action and off-court fun …
Thanasi Kokkinakis made a welcome return after more than a year on the sidelines, competing in the UTR Pro Tennis Series in Melbourne:
Thankyouuu 🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/CFzy3u3H0L
— Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) November 16, 2020
Nick Kyrgios reflected on 2020 and his biggest challenges:
Nick Kyrgios opens up on racism, his regrets and looks ahead to the #AusOpen.
STREAM: https://t.co/ereiXjCZvG #9SportsSunday #9WWOS #Tennis pic.twitter.com/alTASxaefC
— Wide World of Sports (@wwos) November 14, 2020
Kyrgios continues to relish his time at home in Canberra too:
Dylan Alcott has launched a new business venture:
Our mate and all round impressive person @DylanAlcott has an important new venture – a high quality and affordable home food service designed specifically for people with disability.
For more info check out: https://t.co/JFj7CTgAnK pic.twitter.com/HfEwUfvbhO
— The Project (@theprojecttv) November 17, 2020
Lizette Cabrera, Kimberly Birrell and Maddison Inglis hit up a pilates class – and brunch:
Storm Sanders and Daria Gavrilova also went out for brunch – with Tofu, of course:
Meanwhile, John Millman is feeling old:
21, 21, 19, 21, 31, 19 .. 👀👀
I hate the next gen 😂😂 https://t.co/2TiA5q01T7
— John Millman (@johnhmillman) November 14, 2020
Sam Groth will soon be busy:
And ICYMI, Todd Woodbridge and Casey Dellacqua served up the latest tennis news in Headline Hits:
Your weekly fix of Headline Hits!
Catch @toddwoodbridge and @caseydellacqua as they give an update on the summer of tennis, the ATP finals and the #UTRProTennisSeries in Melbourne 🎾 pic.twitter.com/vOEhsf0Wqo
— TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) November 17, 2020
Don’t forget, the court is calling! Join in the fun, hire a court today and take advantage of the many healthy benefits of tennis.