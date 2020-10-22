Alex de Minaur and John Peers continue their winning runs at the European Open in Antwerp.

Europe, 22 October 2020 | Leigh Rogers

Antwerp, Belgium

Alex de Minaur has charged into the quarterfinals in Antwerp.

The world No.29-ranked Australian needed only 77 minutes to overcome Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez in the second round.

De Minaur recorded a 6-4 6-2 win to advance to his second quarterfinal of the season. He faces either top-seeded Belgian David Goffin or American qualifier Marcos Giron next.

Leaning into the quarter-finals like… Youth prevails over experience as 🇦🇺 @alexdeminaur defeats Lopez 6-4, 6-2 at the @EuroTennisOpen. pic.twitter.com/zRGcivE5SM — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 21, 2020

Australian John Peers continued his good form on the doubles court. Alongside New Zealand’s Michael Venus, the second-seeded duo moved into the semifinals with a 6-3 6-4 win over Italian Simone Bolelli and Argentina’s Maximo Gonzalez.

Peers and Venus have now made the semifinals in four of their past five tournaments, boosting their chances of qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals next month.

Results:

Men’s singles, second round

[8] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Feliciano Lopez (ESP) 6-4 6-2

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[2] John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) d Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Maximo Gonzalez (ARG) 6-3 6-4

Coming up:

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

[8] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBC

Men’s doubles, first round

[A] Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) v Nikola Cacic (SRB)/Marcelo Demoliner (BRA)

Men’s doubles, semifinals

[2] John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) v TBC

Cologne, Germany

World No.7 Alexander Zverev has defeated Australia’s John Millman in the second round of an ATP tournament in Cologne.

The top-seeded Zverev posted a 6-0 3-6 6-3 victory.

Millman put up a gallant fight, recovering from a slow start that saw him win only four points on serve in the opening set. The No.44-ranked Millman only faced one break point in the final two sets, heaping the pressure back on the local favourite.

A confident Zverev served out victory after almost two hours on court, sealing a fifth consecutive win of the indoor hard-court swing.

Hanging tough 💪 Top seed 🇩🇪 @AlexZverev continues his winning streak in Cologne with a 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 victory against Millman.@bett1hulks | #bett1hulkschampionship pic.twitter.com/buZ221stJP — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 21, 2020

Results:

Men’s singles, second round

[1] Alexander Zverev (GER) d John Millman (AUS) 6-0 3-6 6-3

Coming up:

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

Max Purcell (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v [2] Oliver Marach (AUT)/Mate Pavic (CRO)