Aleksandar Vukic makes a winning debut in Roland Garros qualifying - but he had to save two match points to defeat Spain's Carlos Alcaraz.

Paris, France, 22 September 2020 | Leigh Rogers

Australia’s Aleksandar Vukic has staged a remarkable comeback victory in his Roland Garros debut.

The 24-year-old from Sydney recovered from a 4-6 3-5 deficit against Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, saving two match points in the ninth game of the second set.

From the brink of defeat, Vukic fought back to post a 4-6 7-6(5) 6-3 win and move into the second round of the men’s singles qualifying draw.

The 190-ranked Vukic hit six aces and 23 winners in the two hour and 15 minute battle. His 17-year-old opponent, who is coached by former world No.1 and Roland Garros 2003 champion Juan Carlos Ferrero, had amassed a 13-2 win-loss record on clay in recent weeks to skyrocket to a career-high ranking of No.186.

Vukic next faces No.141-ranked Indian Prajnesh Gunneswaran. It is his first career meeting against the 30-year-old.

Australia’s Marc Polmans also advanced to the second round overnight, scoring a comprehensive 6-2 6-2 win over Germany’s Tobias Kamke. Polmans plays No.169-ranked Italian Alessandro Giannessi in the second round.

Christopher O’Connell and Alex Bolt both lost their opening round matches.

Swede Mikael Ymer spoiled O’Connell’s Roland Garros debut, recording a 7-5 6-4 win over the No.3-seeded Australian. American Michael Mmoh posted a 6-4 6-3 win against Bolt.

ROLAND GARROS

Aussies in action, qualifying day one results:

Men’s qualifying singles, first round

[12] Marc Polmans (AUS) d Tobias Kamke (GER) 6-2 6-2

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) d Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 4-6 7-6(5) 6-3

Elias Ymer (SWE) d [3] Christopher O’Connell (AUS) 7-5 6-4

Michael Mmoh (USA) d Alex Bolt (AUS) 6-4 6-3

