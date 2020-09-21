Paris, France, 21 September 2020 | Leigh Rogers

Marc Polmans is through to the second round in Roland Garros men’s singles qualifying.

The 23-year-old from Melbourne advanced with a 6-2 6-2 victory over German Tobias Kamke in first-round action today.

Polmans, who is seeded in a Grand Slam qualifying draw for the first time in his career, fired 26 winners to defeat the former world No.64 in one hour and 22 minutes.

It equals a career-best result for the No.122-ranked Polmans in Paris, who also made the second round of qualifying in 2017.

The No.12-seeded Polmans is contesting French Open qualifying for the fourth time in his career and targeting a first main draw appearance. He faces either No.158-ranked Serbian Danilo Petrovic or No.169-ranked Italian Alessandro Giannessi in the next round.

Three more Australians – Aleksandar Vukic, Christopher O’Connell and Alex Bolt – play their first round matches later today.

