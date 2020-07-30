Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Tennis in masks? Storm Sanders and her squad – which includes Daria Gavrilova and Nicole Pratt – are embracing the safety measure that’s become mandatory in public spaces in Victoria.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDN7ZRIAbZ8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Daria Gavrilova is getting creative with her mask fashion:

Sam Stosur opened up about her life during a lockdown chat with Todd Woodbridge this week:

Meanwhile, Dylan Alcott’s thinking about new tennis balls:

Lleyton Hewitt is reminiscing about Wimbledon:

Nick Kyrgios is sharing positive vibes from Canberra:

View this post on Instagram

Happiness is a state of mind X Miss you mamba

A post shared by Nick Kyrgios (@k1ngkyrg1os) on

Darren Cahill is enjoying South Australian sunrises:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDAfNp0p08b/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Arina Rodionova is loving being back on court in America, where she is playing World TeamTennis:

And finally, Alexei Popyrin is excited for the next Ultimate Tennis Showdown in France:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDB-FUag-Pe/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

