What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.

Australia, 30 July 2020 | tennis.com.au

Tennis in masks? Storm Sanders and her squad – which includes Daria Gavrilova and Nicole Pratt – are embracing the safety measure that’s become mandatory in public spaces in Victoria.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDN7ZRIAbZ8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Daria Gavrilova is getting creative with her mask fashion:

Customised masks with your own face on it! $30 or two for $50! pic.twitter.com/A4wbgoUOWF — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) July 25, 2020

Sam Stosur opened up about her life during a lockdown chat with Todd Woodbridge this week:

Take a look at my interview with @toddwoodbridge https://t.co/gJnb6AKZV5 — Samantha Stosur (@bambamsam30) July 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Dylan Alcott’s thinking about new tennis balls:

Freshly cracked tennis balls from the can FOR SURE ❤️ https://t.co/WoIQq895hk — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) July 24, 2020

Lleyton Hewitt is reminiscing about Wimbledon:

Nick Kyrgios is sharing positive vibes from Canberra:

Darren Cahill is enjoying South Australian sunrises:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDAfNp0p08b/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Arina Rodionova is loving being back on court in America, where she is playing World TeamTennis:

Season isn’t over yet, but regardless if we win or lose, it’s been an amazing experience being able to compete again! It’s been a long time since the last tournament and having this opportunity to be here at the beautiful Greenbrier is truly special 💙❤️ @WorldTeamTennis pic.twitter.com/ug2bksAWov — Arina Rodionova (@arinarodionova) July 27, 2020

And finally, Alexei Popyrin is excited for the next Ultimate Tennis Showdown in France:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDB-FUag-Pe/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link