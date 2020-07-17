Whether they were celebrating special memories or creating new ones, this week's social-round up highlights some happy times for Australian players.

17 July 2020 | Tennis Australia

It’s been a memorable week for many top Australian players, as our social round-up highlights.

Sam Stosur received congratulations from far and wide as she announced the arrival of her baby daughter Evie, while Ash Barty continued to show she’s one of the best aunts that her niece Olivia could hope for.

There were also some special shots from some players’ photos albums and the court was calling for others, as they continued their return to competition.

Sam Stosur shared some wonderful news:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCk1_ggFoq9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

While Ash Barty had a special coffee date with her niece Olivia:

Nick Kyrgios showed off some fresh new kicks:

Ajla Tomljanovic shared a cute throwback:

And Matt Ebden got around some beach tennis in WA:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCQRm-Uh_1V/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Jelena Dokic shared a special memory:

While Daria Gavrilova got creative in the kitchen:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCjvQYBH4QK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Arina Rodionova had been playing in the US:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCnATZkAvWA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

And Ellen Perez and Max Purcell celebrated their second wins in Sydney:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCnyb7Hgrbc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCiGfOyg9gI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link