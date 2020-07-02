What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.

Australia, 2 July 2020 | tennis.com.au

This week’s social round-up is a special one because for the first time in over three months, we have professional tennis events in Australia to focus on!

The UTR Pro Tennis Series began with events in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne this week.

Ellen Perez won the Sydney title and is feeling super excited to be back on court:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCD14TgAz6P/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Max Purcell was also a winner in Sydney:

READ: Perez and Purcell winners at UTR Pro Tennis Series in Sydney

Harry Bourchier is enjoying the round-robin format:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCDYrQoggXN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Meanwhile, Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic was in the winning team at an exhibition event in Charleston:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCByBhxg7he/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In Canberra, Nick Kyrgios is serving up interesting fashion choices:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCGRo7HJJ1N/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In Brisbane, Kimberly Birrell is making progress in her return from an elbow injury:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCA5mvCgRK6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Priscilla Hon is soaking up Gold Coast views:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCDPDdFg0kS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Dylan Alcott wishes he was in Queensland for other reasons:

Finally my time to shine. If only I was allowed into brisvegas https://t.co/2cwQMoiXTl — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) June 30, 2020

Alex Bolt has Wimbledon on his mind – which would have been this fortnight had it not been cancelled due to COVID-19:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCA8B-bAY_T/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Wimbledon legend Todd Woodbridge reflected on what the tournament means to him:

The centre court @Wimbledon is like no other. It simply is the home of tennis. https://t.co/cUDGd2AIB0 — Todd Woodbridge (@toddwoodbridge) June 29, 2020

World No.1 Ash Barty is in a reflective mood too, narrating a special video about idol Evonne Goolagong Cawley’s achievements at the world’s most famous tournament:

Don’t forget #TheCourtIsCalling – now is a great time to pick up a racquet and play tennis. Happy hitting and stay safe!

> Find a court to hire