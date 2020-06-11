What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.

This week’s social round-up begins with some major milestones …

It’s a special time for Olivia Rogowska, celebrating her marriage and a birthday:

Ayyy I’ve had a big week, I got married and turned 29 today. Made a little video about our wedding week for our family and friends who couldn’t make it due to Covid https://t.co/oBGH1fK22L — Olivia Rogowska (@oliviarogowska) June 8, 2020

Dylan Alcott celebrated a Grand Slam anniversary:

Exactly one year on from my first and only French Open win. I absolutely love Roland Garros and wish I was there right now. Cannot wait to defend my title whenever that will be – sending my love and health to the people of Paris! See you soon Xx pic.twitter.com/44aaBLYE6T — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) June 7, 2020

While Alex de Minaur welcomed a new furry member to his family:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA7K3iRIyUb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Meanwhile, world No.1 Ash Barty took her pooch for a spin:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA4BzD0JKGD/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt led the Aussie players supporting FightMND’s Big Freeze 6:

Nick Kyrgios is back on court in Canberra:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBCk62YAREt/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Matt Ebden spoke to media in Perth:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBACzKDhHIZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Ellen Perez, Samantha Harris, Daria Gavrilova, Storm Sanders, Jaimee Fourlis and Sam Stosur enjoyed a group training session in Melbourne – with physical distancing, of course:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA7IVjnlnow/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Lizette Cabrera is training hard in Brisbane and ready for some competition:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAuts1JgB8X/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

So is Daria Gavrilova – who has her fingers crossed that the US Open, scheduled to begin on 31 August, goes ahead:

Can Us Open please please please happen!!! 🤞🤞🤞 — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) June 10, 2020

