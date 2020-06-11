Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Australia, 11 June 2020

This week’s social round-up begins with some major milestones …

It’s a special time for Olivia Rogowska, celebrating her marriage and a birthday:

Dylan Alcott celebrated a Grand Slam anniversary:

While Alex de Minaur welcomed a new furry member to his family:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA7K3iRIyUb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Meanwhile, world No.1 Ash Barty took her pooch for a spin:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA4BzD0JKGD/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt led the Aussie players supporting FightMND’s Big Freeze 6:

Nick Kyrgios is back on court in Canberra:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBCk62YAREt/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Matt Ebden spoke to media in Perth:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBACzKDhHIZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Ellen Perez, Samantha Harris, Daria Gavrilova, Storm Sanders, Jaimee Fourlis and Sam Stosur enjoyed a group training session in Melbourne – with physical distancing, of course:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA7IVjnlnow/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Lizette Cabrera is training hard in Brisbane and ready for some competition:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAuts1JgB8X/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

So is Daria Gavrilova – who has her fingers crossed that the US Open, scheduled to begin on 31 August, goes ahead:

Don’t forget #TheCourtIsCalling – now is a great time to pick up a racquet and play tennis. Happy hitting and stay safe!

> Find a court to hire 

