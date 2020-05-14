What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.

Melbourne, Australia, 14 May 2020 | tennis.com.au

With professional tennis currently suspended, Australia’s top players have endured some challenges.

Just ask our world No.26 Alex de Minaur, who has been isolating in his Spanish home for months:

Kinda over this lockdown…. 😅🙄 — alex de minaur (@alexdeminaur) May 9, 2020

But in Australia, there is finally some good news. Social distancing regulations are beginning to relax, meaning players can start returning to court if they follow safety guidelines.

In Melbourne, Daria Gavrilova and Storm Sanders are excited to hit again:

In Brisbane, world No.1 Ash Barty is also happy to be back on court:

While in country Victoria, Zoe Hives is ready to begin her comeback:

What else has been keeping our top-ranked players busy this week? Let us show you …

A fun fitness session didn’t go to plan for Dylan Alcott:

Kimberly Birrell has found a new way to brighten her runs:

Priscilla Hon turned 22:

Destanee Aiava got reflective on her 20th birthday:

Nick Kyrgios is in reflective mood too:

Meanwhile, Lizette Cabrera is reminiscing about when high-fives were acceptable:

Andrew Harris shared the love for his mother, former Fed Cup representative Anne Minter, on Mother’s Day:

Arina Rodionova showed us how to warm-up for a hit:

Luke Saville enjoyed some quiet time with TikTok star Tofu:

And finally, John Millman is dreaming of competing in the Davis Cup Finals later this year: