Melbourne, Australia, 7 May 2020 | tennis.com.au

With Australia’s top-ranked players at home waiting for professional tennis to resume following the COVID-19 pandemic, we check in to see what is keeping them busy …

World No.1 Ash Barty teamed up with fellow Queenslander and Grand Slam champion Pat Rafter to thank the frontline staff at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital:

Alex de Minaur made a rusty return to court in Spain:

Priscilla Hon is enjoying family time:

Daria Gavrilova and Luke Saville took advantage of some nice Melbourne weather to walk their dog:

Nick Kyrgios is chilling with his dog too:

Arina Rodionova is sharing her wisdom with junior players:

Darren Cahill is volleying with his son:

Dylan Alcott is playing basketball:

Astra Sharma is working out at home:

John Millman is asking questions:

I’ve never been able to figure why Beerburrum isn’t our nation’s capital. Brisbane and Noosa are obviously the two greatest places and smack bang in the middle of them lies Beerburrum… someone explain please. — John Millman (@johnhmillman) May 2, 2020

And finally, Pat Cash is rocking out to a classic Australian song: