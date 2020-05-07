Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Melbourne, Australia, 7 May 2020 | tennis.com.au

With Australia’s top-ranked players at home waiting for professional tennis to resume following the COVID-19 pandemic, we check in to see what is keeping them busy …

World No.1 Ash Barty teamed up with fellow Queenslander and Grand Slam champion Pat Rafter to thank the frontline staff at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital:

Alex de Minaur made a rusty return to court in Spain:

Priscilla Hon is enjoying family time:

Daria Gavrilova and Luke Saville took advantage of some nice Melbourne weather to walk their dog:

More days like this please Melbourne

Nick Kyrgios is chilling with his dog too:

Mood

Arina Rodionova is sharing her wisdom with junior players:

Darren Cahill is volleying with his son:

Dylan Alcott is playing basketball:

Astra Sharma is working out at home:

John Millman is asking questions:

And finally, Pat Cash is rocking out to a classic Australian song:

