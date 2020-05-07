Social round-up: Rooftop hits and puppy cuddles
What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.
With Australia’s top-ranked players at home waiting for professional tennis to resume following the COVID-19 pandemic, we check in to see what is keeping them busy …
World No.1 Ash Barty teamed up with fellow Queenslander and Grand Slam champion Pat Rafter to thank the frontline staff at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital:
Alex de Minaur made a rusty return to court in Spain:
Priscilla Hon is enjoying family time:
Daria Gavrilova and Luke Saville took advantage of some nice Melbourne weather to walk their dog:
Nick Kyrgios is chilling with his dog too:
Arina Rodionova is sharing her wisdom with junior players:
Showing them how it’s done 🤓 It’s been really fun doing some coaching over the past few weeks, great to see kids improve so quickly. I am not ready to coach 5 hours a day but I would like to get few more students. Preferably juniors who are reasonably serious about their tennis, I feel like this is the age group I would like to work with in the future after my own tennis career. Send your messages through here on Instagram if you are interested to have a lesson or a hit 🤗 #newcareer #tenniscoach #wheelershill #lockdownhobbies #tennis
Darren Cahill is volleying with his son:
2 weeks of zero new cases of Covid-19 in South Australia. Getting closer to opening up sport but in the meantime, son beats dad again while dogs run interference 🤦♂️ Always hated the body forehand volley. Keep up the great work South Aussies. @yonex_tennis @nikecourt @benjamin.cahill
Dylan Alcott is playing basketball:
Astra Sharma is working out at home:
John Millman is asking questions:
I’ve never been able to figure why Beerburrum isn’t our nation’s capital. Brisbane and Noosa are obviously the two greatest places and smack bang in the middle of them lies Beerburrum… someone explain please.
— John Millman (@johnhmillman) May 2, 2020
And finally, Pat Cash is rocking out to a classic Australian song: