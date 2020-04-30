Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
As Australia’s top-ranked players continue to be socially responsible and stay at home, we check in to see what is keeping them busy in isolation …

There has been lots of birthdays in Australian tennis this week.

World No.1 Ash Barty turned 24 – and celebrated with a coffee and her nephew:

Priscilla Hon and Lizette Cabrera helped Kimberly Birrell celebrate her 22nd birthday:

Nick Kyrgios’ 25th birthday proved memorable … for all the wrong reasons. World No.6 Stefanos Tsitsipas played a birthday prank, sharing his friend’s now-disconnected phone number online:

Elsewhere, Olivia Rogowska is celebrating a milestone of another kind – she is engaged:

View this post on Instagram

hey fiancé ♥️

A post shared by olivia rogowska (@oliviarogowska) on

Alex de Minaur is in the mood for 2020 to be over:

Dylan Alcott is working hard:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_YrPBcFo8s/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Lleyton Hewitt is reminiscing about old rivalries:

And finally, Todd Woodbridge caught up with former mixed doubles partner Alicia Molik:

