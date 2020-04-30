What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.

Melbourne, Australia, 30 April 2020 | tennis.com.au

As Australia’s top-ranked players continue to be socially responsible and stay at home, we check in to see what is keeping them busy in isolation …

There has been lots of birthdays in Australian tennis this week.

World No.1 Ash Barty turned 24 – and celebrated with a coffee and her nephew:

Priscilla Hon and Lizette Cabrera helped Kimberly Birrell celebrate her 22nd birthday:

Happy Birthday to one person that I’ve been on most of my tennis journey with. @kimbirrell98 @TennisAustralia pic.twitter.com/Cmg4l6LGUa — Priscilla hon (@pribo98) April 28, 2020

Nick Kyrgios’ 25th birthday proved memorable … for all the wrong reasons. World No.6 Stefanos Tsitsipas played a birthday prank, sharing his friend’s now-disconnected phone number online:

Stefanos Tsitsipas shared Nick Kyrgios' phone number and fans won't stop calling him.https://t.co/gCmeTxAk6d#TheProjectTV pic.twitter.com/8snKoRAI5U — The Project (@theprojecttv) April 29, 2020

Elsewhere, Olivia Rogowska is celebrating a milestone of another kind – she is engaged:

Alex de Minaur is in the mood for 2020 to be over:

Can’t we just skip to 2021 already? 🙄🤦‍♂️🤷‍♂️😓 #mood pic.twitter.com/SVlm9ZTz0h — alex de minaur (@alexdeminaur) April 27, 2020

Dylan Alcott is working hard:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_YrPBcFo8s/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Lleyton Hewitt is reminiscing about old rivalries:

Haha… it was the start of some great battles. Always a pleasure taking the court with you @AndreAgassi https://t.co/LhP3HHKcV7 — Lleyton Hewitt (@lleytonhewitt) April 29, 2020

And finally, Todd Woodbridge caught up with former mixed doubles partner Alicia Molik:

A modern mentor for Aussie Womens tennis. https://t.co/2cDJR06nYw — Todd Woodbridge (@toddwoodbridge) April 28, 2020