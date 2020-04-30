Social round-up: Birthday celebrations and pranks
What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.
As Australia’s top-ranked players continue to be socially responsible and stay at home, we check in to see what is keeping them busy in isolation …
There has been lots of birthdays in Australian tennis this week.
World No.1 Ash Barty turned 24 – and celebrated with a coffee and her nephew:
Priscilla Hon and Lizette Cabrera helped Kimberly Birrell celebrate her 22nd birthday:
Happy Birthday to one person that I’ve been on most of my tennis journey with. @kimbirrell98 @TennisAustralia pic.twitter.com/Cmg4l6LGUa
— Priscilla hon (@pribo98) April 28, 2020
Nick Kyrgios’ 25th birthday proved memorable … for all the wrong reasons. World No.6 Stefanos Tsitsipas played a birthday prank, sharing his friend’s now-disconnected phone number online:
Stefanos Tsitsipas shared Nick Kyrgios' phone number and fans won't stop calling him.https://t.co/gCmeTxAk6d#TheProjectTV pic.twitter.com/8snKoRAI5U
— The Project (@theprojecttv) April 29, 2020
Elsewhere, Olivia Rogowska is celebrating a milestone of another kind – she is engaged:
Alex de Minaur is in the mood for 2020 to be over:
Can’t we just skip to 2021 already? 🙄🤦♂️🤷♂️😓 #mood pic.twitter.com/SVlm9ZTz0h
— alex de minaur (@alexdeminaur) April 27, 2020
Dylan Alcott is working hard:
Lleyton Hewitt is reminiscing about old rivalries:
Haha… it was the start of some great battles. Always a pleasure taking the court with you @AndreAgassi https://t.co/LhP3HHKcV7
— Lleyton Hewitt (@lleytonhewitt) April 29, 2020
And finally, Todd Woodbridge caught up with former mixed doubles partner Alicia Molik:
A modern mentor for Aussie Womens tennis. https://t.co/2cDJR06nYw
— Todd Woodbridge (@toddwoodbridge) April 28, 2020