Melbourne, Australia, 3 April 2020 | tennis.com.au

As Australia’s top-ranked players continue to be socially responsible and stay at home, lets check in to see what is keeping them busy in isolation …

Our world No.1 Ash Barty shared an insight into what she is watching:

Lizette Cabrera has found another home workout hack:

Alex de Minaur is searching for a golf club:

Marc Polmans is getting artistic:

The news that Wimbledon is cancelled for 2020 was tough for Ash Barty and John Peers:

Nick Kyrgios is focusing on spreading good vibes:

This is what it’s about in 2020 ❤️

Speaking of good vibes, happy birthday Todd Woodbridge!

The 22-time Grand Slam champion is getting lots of love, including a sweet message from fellow great Rod Laver:

In case you missed it, a joking Dylan Alcott put his photo editing skills to the test:

Finally, Daria Gavrilova has incorporated hand washing into her work outs:

I'm Pumela Pupkin!

