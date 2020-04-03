What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.

Melbourne, Australia, 3 April 2020

As Australia’s top-ranked players continue to be socially responsible and stay at home, lets check in to see what is keeping them busy in isolation …

Our world No.1 Ash Barty shared an insight into what she is watching:

Childhood favourites all day and all night 🥰🐶 @disneyplus pic.twitter.com/b0Cc12o7Ee — Ash Barty (@ashbarty) April 1, 2020

Lizette Cabrera has found another home workout hack:

Who needs a 35kg dumbell when you’ve got your own chow chow? #stayathome pic.twitter.com/LejnEV6hUA — Lizette Cabrera (@lizzycabrera97) April 1, 2020

Alex de Minaur is searching for a golf club:

Marc Polmans is getting artistic:

Anyone else draw anything today?

#stayingathome#nodigging pic.twitter.com/s90X3i6OVD — marc polmans (@marcpolmans) April 2, 2020

The news that Wimbledon is cancelled for 2020 was tough for Ash Barty and John Peers:

Shattered to not be heading to my favourite place this year 😔 Wimbledon will always be so very special to me.

Looking forward to making new memories in 2021 💚💜 pic.twitter.com/BEWsoEDNX6 — Ash Barty (@ashbarty) April 2, 2020

Nick Kyrgios is focusing on spreading good vibes:

Speaking of good vibes, happy birthday Todd Woodbridge!

Champion player and person. @toddwoodbridge, have a happy 49th birthday and cheers for everything you do for our sport 🎾 🥳 pic.twitter.com/eL2rhCmK6a — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) April 2, 2020

The 22-time Grand Slam champion is getting lots of love, including a sweet message from fellow great Rod Laver:

How cool is this message! https://t.co/RUuFPxz4rJ — Todd Woodbridge (@toddwoodbridge) April 2, 2020

In case you missed it, a joking Dylan Alcott put his photo editing skills to the test:

Very excited today to announce that due to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics being pushed back to 2021, I have decided to pick up a THIRD sport and will now compete in Wheelchair Rugby in Tokyo as well as tennis. Wish me luck #stiffarm #trytime #tokyo2020 #paralympics pic.twitter.com/8BrK2Ddi2r — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) March 31, 2020

Finally, Daria Gavrilova has incorporated hand washing into her work outs: