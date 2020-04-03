Social round-up: Hand washing, art and fun pranks
What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.
Melbourne, Australia, 3 April 2020 | tennis.com.au
As Australia’s top-ranked players continue to be socially responsible and stay at home, lets check in to see what is keeping them busy in isolation …
Our world No.1 Ash Barty shared an insight into what she is watching:
Childhood favourites all day and all night 🥰🐶 @disneyplus pic.twitter.com/b0Cc12o7Ee
— Ash Barty (@ashbarty) April 1, 2020
Lizette Cabrera has found another home workout hack:
Who needs a 35kg dumbell when you’ve got your own chow chow? #stayathome pic.twitter.com/LejnEV6hUA
— Lizette Cabrera (@lizzycabrera97) April 1, 2020
Alex de Minaur is searching for a golf club:
Marc Polmans is getting artistic:
Anyone else draw anything today?
#stayingathome#nodigging pic.twitter.com/s90X3i6OVD
— marc polmans (@marcpolmans) April 2, 2020
The news that Wimbledon is cancelled for 2020 was tough for Ash Barty and John Peers:
Shattered to not be heading to my favourite place this year 😔 Wimbledon will always be so very special to me.
Looking forward to making new memories in 2021 💚💜 pic.twitter.com/BEWsoEDNX6
— Ash Barty (@ashbarty) April 2, 2020
Sad times! #StayAtHome https://t.co/ehrNyd1TVA
— John Peers (@johnwpeers) April 1, 2020
Nick Kyrgios is focusing on spreading good vibes:
Speaking of good vibes, happy birthday Todd Woodbridge!
Champion player and person. @toddwoodbridge, have a happy 49th birthday and cheers for everything you do for our sport 🎾 🥳 pic.twitter.com/eL2rhCmK6a
— TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) April 2, 2020
The 22-time Grand Slam champion is getting lots of love, including a sweet message from fellow great Rod Laver:
How cool is this message! https://t.co/RUuFPxz4rJ
— Todd Woodbridge (@toddwoodbridge) April 2, 2020
In case you missed it, a joking Dylan Alcott put his photo editing skills to the test:
Very excited today to announce that due to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics being pushed back to 2021, I have decided to pick up a THIRD sport and will now compete in Wheelchair Rugby in Tokyo as well as tennis. Wish me luck #stiffarm #trytime #tokyo2020 #paralympics pic.twitter.com/8BrK2Ddi2r
— Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) March 31, 2020
Finally, Daria Gavrilova has incorporated hand washing into her work outs: