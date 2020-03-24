Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Melbourne, Australia, 24 March 2020 | tennis.com.au

With gyms and indoor tennis facilities now closed across Australia, our top-ranked players are getting creative with how they spend their time …

Arina Rodionova is taking her workouts to the street:

John Millman is improvising during weight sessions:

The world No.43-ranked Millman is encouraging Aussies to stay strong too:

Ellen Perez wants to walk your dog. Please note, there is no guarantee that she will bring it back:

Tennis Australia Chief Executive Officer Craig Tiley discussed the current COVID-19 situation with former pro Sam Groth on SEN’s The First Serve program:

Like many of us, world No. 26 Alex de Minaur, has officially lost it:

In answer to your question Olivia Rogowska; no, we have no idea either:

Luckily, Daria Gavrilova‘s sausage dog is making us smile. It looks like Tofu is preparing to be a ball-dog when tennis returns:

New balls please! 🎾

