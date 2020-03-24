Social round-up: Aussie players get creative
What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from the past week to keep fans up to date.
Melbourne, Australia, 24 March 2020 | tennis.com.au
With gyms and indoor tennis facilities now closed across Australia, our top-ranked players are getting creative with how they spend their time …
Arina Rodionova is taking her workouts to the street:
John Millman is improvising during weight sessions:
Easier working as a team https://t.co/VY0CM58pU4
— John Millman (@johnhmillman) March 19, 2020
The world No.43-ranked Millman is encouraging Aussies to stay strong too:
Ellen Perez wants to walk your dog. Please note, there is no guarantee that she will bring it back:
I’ve been thinking long and hard about what I should do for work while the tour has been postponed and have come up with the grand plan of becoming a dog walker. Anyone in isolation in need of their dog being walked, holla! ps: (I may runaway with your dog) jks I’ll walk not run
— Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) March 18, 2020
Tennis Australia Chief Executive Officer Craig Tiley discussed the current COVID-19 situation with former pro Sam Groth on SEN’s The First Serve program:
LISTEN | Miss last night show on SEN? Click on the link below. @BrettAPhillips & @SamGrothTennis caught up with @ITF_Tennis President David Haggerty, @TennisAustralia CEO @CraigTiley & Canadian @VasekPospisil on the @atptour Player Council.
🎧https://t.co/QONYXS0blZ(March 23) pic.twitter.com/QxPGey6TJw
— The First Serve (@TheFirstServeAU) March 23, 2020
Like many of us, world No. 26 Alex de Minaur, has officially lost it:
In answer to your question Olivia Rogowska; no, we have no idea either:
Does anyone else have no idea what day of the week it is?
— Olivia Rogowska (@oliviarogowska) March 22, 2020
Luckily, Daria Gavrilova‘s sausage dog is making us smile. It looks like Tofu is preparing to be a ball-dog when tennis returns: