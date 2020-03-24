What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from the past week to keep fans up to date.

With gyms and indoor tennis facilities now closed across Australia, our top-ranked players are getting creative with how they spend their time …

Arina Rodionova is taking her workouts to the street:

John Millman is improvising during weight sessions:

Easier working as a team https://t.co/VY0CM58pU4 — John Millman (@johnhmillman) March 19, 2020

The world No.43-ranked Millman is encouraging Aussies to stay strong too:

Ellen Perez wants to walk your dog. Please note, there is no guarantee that she will bring it back:

I’ve been thinking long and hard about what I should do for work while the tour has been postponed and have come up with the grand plan of becoming a dog walker. Anyone in isolation in need of their dog being walked, holla! ps: (I may runaway with your dog) jks I’ll walk not run — Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) March 18, 2020

Tennis Australia Chief Executive Officer Craig Tiley discussed the current COVID-19 situation with former pro Sam Groth on SEN’s The First Serve program:

Like many of us, world No. 26 Alex de Minaur, has officially lost it:

In answer to your question Olivia Rogowska; no, we have no idea either:

Does anyone else have no idea what day of the week it is? — Olivia Rogowska (@oliviarogowska) March 22, 2020

Luckily, Daria Gavrilova‘s sausage dog is making us smile. It looks like Tofu is preparing to be a ball-dog when tennis returns: