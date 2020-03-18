Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Melbourne, Australia , 18 March 2020 | tennis.com.au

With tournaments across the world cancelled right now, Australian players have a lot of extra time on their hands. How are they keeping busy? According to their social media channels, in lots of different ways…

Daria Gavrilova has found a use for empty toilet rolls:

World No. 26 Alex de Minaur has made a new friend:

World No.1 Ash Barty is working on her golf game:

Scratch is calling 👀🏌🏽‍♀️ #CoachGaz

John Millman hit the golf course too:

After he figured out how to spread hard butter:

Former player Sam Groth is working on his table tennis game:

Lizette Cabrera is fear-free:

jumping to conclusions like….

Olivia Rogowska has been fishing:

Abbie Myers is enjoying home-cooked food:

Arina Rodionova is mowing lawn and offering tennis lessons:

However all this time off is unfortunately familiar to Thanasi Kokkinakis:

