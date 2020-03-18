What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from the past week to keep fans up to date.

Melbourne, Australia , 18 March 2020 | tennis.com.au

With tournaments across the world cancelled right now, Australian players have a lot of extra time on their hands. How are they keeping busy? According to their social media channels, in lots of different ways…

Daria Gavrilova has found a use for empty toilet rolls:

World No. 26 Alex de Minaur has made a new friend:

I swear I’m good…. 😳😳😳 it’s only gonna get worse!!!! https://t.co/oMAOQvrwpu — alex de minaur (@alexdeminaur) March 17, 2020

World No.1 Ash Barty is working on her golf game:

John Millman hit the golf course too:

How was the golf today boys? I had 33 stableford points. Who took the chocolates? Heard there was a showdown @CommonwealthGC? @SamGrothTennis @lleytonhewitt — John Millman (@johnhmillman) March 17, 2020

After he figured out how to spread hard butter:

Now that I’m home I’m figuring out all the little things that annoy me. Hard butter is at the top of that list. How do you properly spread that on toast? — John Millman (@johnhmillman) March 15, 2020

Former player Sam Groth is working on his table tennis game:

Due to lack of live sport, I’m going to buy a table tennis table, move my couch and set it up in my lounge room. Entries for the tournament are now open, as are enquiries in regards to the broadcast rights. — Sam Groth (@SamGrothTennis) March 15, 2020

Lizette Cabrera is fear-free:

Olivia Rogowska has been fishing:

If you’re quarantining at home and bored, you should totally check out our new YouTube video 🤗 I had a lot of fun making it

https://t.co/ziddrXlqkv — Olivia Rogowska (@oliviarogowska) March 17, 2020

Abbie Myers is enjoying home-cooked food:

When you can smell Mum baking again 😝 pic.twitter.com/fMUsUXONM4 — Abbie Myers (@abbiejanem) March 15, 2020

Arina Rodionova is mowing lawn and offering tennis lessons:

Back to my real job pic.twitter.com/4LVVkEJYpZ — Arina Rodionova (@arinarodionova) March 13, 2020

However all this time off is unfortunately familiar to Thanasi Kokkinakis:

Been in hiatus the last 5 years🥴 — Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) March 14, 2020