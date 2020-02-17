Arina Rodionova and Storm Sanders have combined for the WTA doubles title in Hua Hin while James Duckworth won his 11th career ATP Challenger title in Bengaluru.

Arina Rodionova and Storm Sanders completed an impressive week in Hua Hin with victory at the WTA Thailand Open on Sunday.

The all-Aussie combination defeated countrywoman Ellen Perez and Austrian Barbara Haas 6-3 6-3 to claim the International-level title.

Rodionova and Sanders did not drop a set all week, a victory that delivered Rodionova her first WTA title and Sanders her second.

“We’re already thinking about how we can do it (defend our title), we’re booking the tickets for next year,” Rodionova said.

“We’ve felt really welcome here and the tournament is so nicely organised and they took us to such interesting spots. Thailand is such a welcoming country so we would definitely like to come back.”

Sanders also enjoyed a strong week in singles, advancing to the second round as a qualifier to boost her ranking back inside the top 300.

“It’s been a really fun week here in Hua Hin, it’s been really fun playing with Arina this week, we’ve played a few tournaments together and it’s nice to get out again,” Sanders said.

“Conditions have been a little bit tricky with the wind and it’s been hot, but it’s been a pleasure to play here.”

Meanwhile, James Duckworth continued his excellent form in India, backing up his ATP semifinal in Pune with a Challenger title in Bengaluru.

The past 12 months have been 🔥 for @JamesDuck21. FIVE 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 and now a new career-high of No. 71 in the FedEx ATP Rankings. pic.twitter.com/xcua71pVbg — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) February 16, 2020

Duckworth dropped just one set in Bengaluru, a week he capped with a 6-4 6-4 victory over France’s Benjamin Bonzi in the final.

Having won eight of his past nine matches, the 28-year-old will rise to a career-high ranking of No.71 this week.