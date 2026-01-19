Express your Interest for Baringa District Sports Complex Tennis Centre

Tennis Queensland is looking for passionate Coaches/Tennis Business Operators to help grow tennis on the Sunshine Coast at a brand-new facility in Baringa.

Monday 19 January 2026
Tennis Queensland

This premium facility features 8 hard courts (4 with LED lighting), 4 pickleball courts, and is located within one of Queensland’s largest and fastest‑growing population corridors. With some of the highest tennis participation rates in South‑East Queensland, this precinct offers a significant opportunity to contribute to long‑term community and player development.

Key Dates:

  • Site Inspection: Friday 30 January 2026 (10:00am on site)
  • EOI Closes: Wednesday 25 February 2026
  • Evaluation: 27 Feb – 27 March 2026
  • Outcome Notification: Tuesday 7 April 2026
  • Agreement Commences: Monday 20 April 2026

Tennis providers with a commitment to participation growth, community engagement, and strong program delivery are encouraged to apply.

 

To apply, please click here. 

 