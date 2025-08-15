2025 Northern Skies Champions Crowned

Over the past six weeks, the series brought high-calibre tennis to Townsville and Cairns, with just over 400 players competing across three action-packed tournaments. From rising stars to seasoned competitors, the Northern Skies once again showcased the depth of talent in regional Queensland.

Rudy and Ruby proved their consistency and composure across all three events, earning their places at the top of the leaderboard and securing $2,250 each of the series prize.

2025 Northern Skies King’s Race – Top 5

Rudy Thorogood – 3600 pts Stephen Tomkins – 1000 pts Oliver Hancin – 900 pts Billy Haoda – 700 pts Om Kumaran Chinnaswamy – 675 pts

2025 Northern Skies Queen’s Race – Top 5

Ruby Luc – 2300 pts Lilly Shepherd – 2075 pts Vanessa Fitzgerald – 1600 pts Karma Havini – 1175 pts Zednaiyar Meafua-Uren – 1050 pts

The 2025 Northern Skies series has not only celebrated outstanding performances on court but has united communities across North and Far North Queensland. After the success within its first year, this will continue to make an impact in the years ahead.

For more information about this event please visit the website here.