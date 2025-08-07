$200 Play On! Sports Voucher are Now Open!

The Queensland Government's Play On! Sports Vouchers are open for applications, giving families up to $200 to help cover the cost of sport for kids aged 5 to 17.

These vouchers can be used for membership, registration or participation fees at approved tennis clubs across the state.

Sport builds confidence, friendships and lifelong healthy habits. But for many families, cost can be a barrier. This voucher makes it easier to say yes to sport, especially in the face of rising living costs.

With two rounds available across winter and summer, now's the perfect time to help kids get active and into tennis.

Who's eligible?



Kids aged 5-17 years

Open to all Queensland families , with dedicated allocations for:





Kids living in regional and remote areas

Find a tennis activity provider

Register an Account

Apply for vouchers

Tennis clubs and coaches across Queensland can also register to be a provider for the Play On! Sports Vouchers. This is an opportunity for both clubs and coaches to become the go-to place for families looking to get their kids active.

To register as a provider, please click here.

To learn more about the Play on! Sport Vouchers, click here