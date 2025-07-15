Queensland Team Announced for 2025 National Indigenous Tennis Carnival

Queensland is gearing up for another celebration of talent, culture, and community, with 13 Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander players selected to represent the state at the 2025 National Indigenous Tennis Carnival (NITC). Taking place from Wednesday 6th to Saturday 9th August 2025 in Darwin, this four-day event brings together hundreds of First Nations youth from across the country.

Celebrating the cultures of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, the NITC was first launched in 2018 and is an annual four-day event centered around culture, community, tennis, education, and wellbeing.

Queensland's representatives have been selected following a series of regional lead-in events, giving young First Nations players the opportunity to develop their skills and offer more access to playing tennis.

Queensland enters the 2025 carnival with momentum, following an incredible showing at last year's event, where the state claimed titles in both the 18-and-under Girls and 14-and-under Boys singles championships. Remarkably, both finals were all-Queensland matchups - evidence of the state's depth of talent and player development.

With a strong mix of returning players and new faces, the 2025 Queensland team is ready to build on that success and represent their state across the carnival's two competitive event pathways. Cumulative results from these events will determine who takes home the prestigious Ash Barty Cup.

2024's NITC event featured special guest appearances from Evonne Goolagong-Cawley, Ash Barty, J-Milla, and Jessica Mauboy. Queensland legends and former World No. 1s Evonne Goolagong-Cawley and Ash Barty inspired participants, sharing invaluable insights and encouragement drawn from their experiences as proud First Nations women and champions of the sport. Singer-songwriter Jessica Mauboy surprised the players with an impromptu musical performance and meet and greet.

Tennis Queensland First Nations Lead, Aunty Roma Pregarc said, "The National Indigenous Tennis Carnival stands as the premier event on the Indigenous tennis pathway in Australia, celebrating First Nations cultures through the sport both on and off the court."

"It's always inspiring to witness the next generation of First Nations tennis players emerging through the NITC, showing how our game continues to grow stronger each year."

"Congratulations to all the Queensland participants selected - I'm confident they will make their state proud."

NATIONAL INDIGENOUS TENNIS CARNIVAL GIRLS SHOWDOWN (14&U)

Monica Bartsch Rockhampton Mya Freeman Townsville

NATIONAL INDIGENOUS TENNIS CARNIVAL GIRLS & BOYS SHOWDOWNS (18&U)

Laylah Shawcross Logan Sophia Kawane Cairns Lawrence Dufficy Brisbane Blake Foreshew Gold Coast Lucca Toby Gold Coast

FUTURE STARS