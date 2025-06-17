Aunty Roma Pregarc Appointed as Tennis Queensland’s First Nations Lead

Tennis Queensland (TQ) is proud to announce the appointment of Aunty Roma Pregarc as the organisation's first-ever First Nations Lead - a significant milestone in strengthening Indigenous representation and cultural inclusion within tennis.

Appointed in March 2025, her appointment marks a pivotal step in Tennis Queensland's commitment to inclusive growth across the sport in Queensland.

With strong ancestral ties to Yuggera and Yugambeh Country in Southeast Queensland, Aunty Roma brings cultural knowledge and community connection to the role. Her totem, the blue butterfly (ninyieri banjilann), symbolises transformation - a theme fitting for her work across culture, sport and education. Aunty Roma's lifelong commitment to empowering Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples - particularly children (jarjum) - spans across many different areas. She delivers cultural workshops, yarning circles, Aboriginal art classes, and educational presentations for industry and university students on topics ranging from cultural protocols to leadership and identity.

Aunty Roma's passion for tennis was sparked through her younger sister, a talented junior player who was invited to Ken Rosewall camps and had the opportunity to be a ball kid for Pat Cash. Encouraged by legends like Ken Rosewall and John Newcombe, her sister was once tipped as a future Evonne Goolagong. While life took a different path, Aunty Roma has still remained a lifelong fan - with her most memorable moment being courtside at Wimbledon in 1992 to watch Steffi Graf take on Monica Seles in the final.

Aunty Roma's immediate priorities include leading the development of Tennis Queensland's Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP), enhancing inclusion at regional and state tennis events, and forming strong relationships with community-led organisations and clubs to support Indigenous initiatives.

Since joining Tennis Queensland, Aunty Roma has been busy supporting Indigenous Tennis Carnivals in Toowoomba and Roma, with a third event set to take place in Cairns this month. She is now working closely with community groups in North Queensland to bring Hot Shots tennis programs to Indigenous communities.

When asked about her new role at Tennis Queensland, Aunty Roma said, "Through my role at Tennis Queensland I want to continue supporting Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander youth to feel confident in themselves and to have a sense of pride in their cultural heritage."

"I'm currently completing the Foundation Level Coaching Course to help contribute to the development of Indigenous Youth in their sporting journeys to provide the knowledge needed to strengthen the path of our jarjum (Children) in tennis."

"I'm proud to be part of this journey with Tennis Queensland," she said. "Educating staff, building inclusive pathways, and ensuring our jarjum feel empowered and seen - that's the legacy I hope to help shape."

