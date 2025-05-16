Celebrating a 100 years of QCLTA and Morningside Tennis Centre

This year marks a significant milestone for the Queensland Community Lawn Tennis Association (QCLTA), the owners of the Morningside Tennis Centre as it celebrates 100 years of operation in the region. On Sunday 18 May, from 10.00 am, the club invites the public to join in a day of fun, celebration, and tennis as it commemorates a century of commitment and being an integral part of the community.

Founded in January 1925 as the Queensland Catholic Lawn Tennis Association (QCLTA), the club began with a few passionate players and a shared love for the game. Over the decades, it evolved into one of Queensland's most vibrant tennis communities, reaching over 1,300 members at its peak.

In its early days, the club served a close-knit community in what was then a semi-rural part of Brisbane. Surrounded by open paddocks and dusty roads, tennis was both a pastime and a way to bring people together. Courts were basic, racquets were wooden, and tournaments often doubled as social gatherings with tea and cake courtside.

During this time, QCLTA regularly competed at the Australian Catholic Lawn Tennis Association and played host on several occasions, welcoming teams across the country from the early 30's to 1970.

The QCLTA's most significant evolution came in 1997, when the committee purchased a tennis centre on Beverley Street, Morningside. This site would go on to become the club's permanent home and new identity, the Morningside Tennis Centre.

One of the club's most influential figures during this time was Brenda Dale, a coach and life member whose passion and leadership were instrumental in the QCLTA's growth. In 2015, the club was able to significantly upgrade its facilities from the generosity of Brenda, who donated her estate for the benefit of the club in her passing. Today, the Brenda Dale Memorial Clubhouse stands as a tribute to her impact and a place where future generations continue to gather.

In 2014, Morningside Tennis Centre won Club of the Year titles at both the Queensland Tennis Awards and the Australian Tennis Awards, continuing to demonstrate their tennis excellence in the state. While many players have passed through the club's gates, it's believed that Ken Fletcher, one of Queensland's greats and a Wimbledon champion, may have once called the club home. More stories from former players and members are being uncovered as the club reflects on its remarkable legacy.

Adrian Symons, President of the Morningside Tennis Centre and QCLTA, has been a driving force behind the club's success since he stepped into the role in 2018 and having been a committee member since 2017. When asked what's next for QCLTA, Adrian Symons said, "Many of its (QCLTA) ambitions surround the major asset of the Morningside Tennis Centre, with our goal to make it the best and most sought-after tennis centre in Brisbane."

Tennis Queensland Head of Tennis Development Darren Stoddart says, "It is wonderful to see the community come together to celebrate such a significant milestone for the tennis centre and region."

"With such a rich heritage at this club, there is a lot to celebrate. It is also fantastic to see the club planning for the future and the next 100 years."

The 100-year celebration promises to be an activity-packed day with something for everyone to enjoy.

The event will be held from 10.00am on Saturday 18 May 2025 at the Morningside Tennis Centre.