Dean Stansell Launches Tennis Fusion to Boost Regional Tennis in Warwick

Tennis in Warwick is hitting Aces, with experienced coach Dean Stansell launching Tennis Fusion as part of Tennis Queensland's Regional Coach Initiative. With more than 40 years of coaching across three countries and countless Queensland towns, Dean has launched his new coaching business, Tennis Fusion, at Warwick Tennis.

The Regional Coach Initiative is designed to develop sustainable tennis programs within remote, rural, and regional Queensland by recruiting talent regionally to become coaches and supporting newly established coaching businesses.

"I've been coaching for 41 years across three countries and many locations throughout Queensland and been an operator for the past seven years. I'm excited to now be in Warwick."​ Dean shared

Tennis Fusion is already making an impact, with coaching now offered at Warwick, Clifton, and Allora tennis clubs, as well as local schools. Dean's focus is on building connections and growing tennis participation in the Southwest region.​

"Everything's been going well with Tennis Fusion. It's been great to be involved in so many local communities."

As a participant in the 2025 Advantage Coach Program which kicked off in February this year, Dean has also been embracing new opportunities to reflect and grow as a business operator.​

"The Advantage Coach Program has been awesome. It's given me the chance to network with other operators, something I haven't been able to do much of in the past. The program really gets me thinking about the business side of things."​

Regional Coach Lead for Queensland, James Peach, shared "this program is so important to continue to grow tennis in the state, it's so great to see coaches like Dean embrace this challenge and continue to grow his business.

With his sights set on growing the tennis opportunities within the communities of Warwick, Allora and Clifton in the years ahead, Dean continues to bring experience and a high level of coaching to regional tennis.

This initiative would not have been possible without the collaboration and support of Tennis Australia, the Australian Tennis Foundation, and the Australian Sports Commission. Their efforts towards this initiative have been instrumental in its impact and will continue to grow positive change for coaches and regional clubs across Queensland.

To learn more about the Tennis Queensland Regional Coach Initiative, click here.