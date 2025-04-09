Northern Skies Tournament Series Set to Shine in Regional Queensland

The 2025 Northern Skies Tournament is ready to serve up an exciting series of tennis events across North and Far North Queensland, creating new opportunities for players and bringing great tennis to regional communities.

Designed to strengthen player engagement and foster participation at all levels, the tournament swings feature a mix of open-age events, attracting rising stars and experienced players alike. Across the three tournaments, close to 450 players are expected to compete, making it one of the biggest tennis series in regional Queensland.

Each tournament will host up to 150 players, with open men's and women's events alongside junior age groups. To raise the stakes, there's up to $8,000 in prize money on offer at each Open event, plus a $10,000 Bonus Series Race prize pool, with the coveted titles of King and Queen of the Northern Skies up for grabs. This takes the total prize pool of the Northern Skies series to $34,000.

The swings will travel across two tennis destinations - Townsville and Cairns - bringing high-quality tennis to local courts and providing invaluable opportunities for players to compete in front of their home crowds.

2025 Northern Skies Tournament Circuit Schedule:



2025 O8k J125 CBC Green FNQ Open Age Championships - Northern Skies

Cairns International Tennis Centre - 4 July - 6 July

2025 O8k J125 CBC Green NQ Open Age - Northern Skies

Tennis Townsville - 11-13 July

2025 O8k J125 CBC Green Townsville Open Age - Western Suburbs (Northern Skies)

Western Suburbs Tennis Club- 8-10 August

Not only will the tournament showcase emerging local talent, but it will also create a vibrant atmosphere for tennis fans and families to enjoy across the region.

For more details about the Northern Skies Tournament Series and how to get involved, click here.