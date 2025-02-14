Max Flaherty Joins Regional Coach Initiative to Grow Tennis in Longreach

Longreach is set to become a thriving tennis hub in Central West Queensland, thanks to the commitment of Max Flaherty, the newly appointed head coach at Longreach and District Tennis Club. At just 23 years old, Max is a Level Qualified Tennis Australia coach, has gained valuable experience working at a tennis centre in South-East Queensland, and was recently accepted into the Tennis Queensland Advantage Coach program for the next generation of business coach operators. Now, he's bringing that expertise to the outback, launching his coaching business, Central West Academy, as part of Tennis Queensland's Regional Coach Initiative.

The Regional Coach Initiative is designed to develop sustainable tennis programs within remote, rural, and regional Queensland by recruiting local community members to become coaches and supporting newly established coaching businesses. It comprises of two streams:



Establish Initiative: This stream aims to meet immediate coaching needs by identifying key venues requiring a coach and providing targeted support. Tennis Queensland collaborates with community stakeholders, guiding them to become qualified tennis coaches and empowering local venues to foster growth and engagement.

Growth Initiative: This stream emphasises long-term development by nurturing newly appointed regional coaches and providing professional development opportunities. The goal is to ensure the coaching business continues to grow and remains active within its communities, enhancing tennis's overall reach and impact in regional areas.

Max's journey in Longreach officially kicked off last month during the Tennis Queensland Open Day Campaign, where he hosted his first coaching session at the club's Open Day event. This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for tennis in the region, as Max works to create a sustainable and thriving tennis community.

With a strong vision to turn Longreach into a tennis hotspot, Max is prioritising grassroots development, starting with local schools. By engaging young players and making the sport more accessible, he aims to build a strong pipeline of future talent while fostering a love for tennis in the community.

Tennis Queensland Regional Coach Lead, James Peach said, "We know that access to quality coaching is important to keeping kids and adults engaged in tennis, and initiatives like this help ensure regional communities have the same opportunities as those in metro areas."

"Through the Regional Coach Initiative, we are committed to supporting coaches like Max who are dedicated to growing the game in regional areas."

This initiative would not have been possible without the collaboration and support of Tennis Australia, the Australian Tennis Foundation, and the Australian Sports Commission. Their efforts towards this initiative have been instrumental in its impact and will continue to grow positive change for coaches and regional clubs across Queensland.

This is just the beginning for Max and Central West Academy, and with his drive and vision, Longreach is set to become a major player in regional tennis.

To learn more about the Tennis Queensland Regional Coach Initiative, click here.

Continue to follow Max's journey via Central West Tennis Academy's Instagram and website.