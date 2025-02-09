Queensland Champions Crowned at the 2025 Brisbane QTC Tennis International Week 2

The 2025 Brisbane QTC Tennis International Week 2 concluded today at the Queensland Tennis Centre, with Top Seeds Kimberly Birrell and Adam Walton claiming the singles titles in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

In the Women's Singles Final, Kimberly Birrell emerged victorious in an absolute nail-biter, defeating Second Seed Maddison Inglis 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(2) to claim the ITF W75 Women's Singles title after an epic three-hour battle. Birrell came out firing, dominating the first set with her aggressive shot-making and sharp court coverage. However, Inglis responded in the second set, breaking early and shifting the momentum in her favour to force a decider. As the match headed into a tiebreak, Birrell dug deep fighting back under pressure, sealing victory 7-6(2) in a thrilling finish.

Speaking after her victory, Birrell expressed her appreciation for the tournament, "We are so lucky to have such a great event here in Australia, so getting to play (locally) and see more of our family is really special."

"Thank-you to my team for being there for me, I couldn't have gotten through the week without you."

In the Men's Singles Final, Adam Walton triumphed over Jason Kubler in an all-Queensland show-down, securing the ATP Challenger 75 title with a hard-fought 7-6(6), 7-6(6) victory. The match, lasting just over two hours, was a showcase of high-quality tennis ending in a tie-break that saw Walton claim the win.

Reflecting on his win in a post-match speech Walton said, "Thank-you to the tournament, it has been a great two weeks playing here in Brisbane."

"This is where I went to school, I've trained here so it's nice to be able to play a tournament here. We are on the road all year, so playing (locally) is very special and to have family and friends being able to watch with ease is great."

Tournament Director Rhett Mckinnon said, "What an incredible way to conclude two weeks of world-class tennis at the Brisbane QTC Tennis International with two exciting matches."

"Congratulations to our champions, Adam Walton and Kimberly Birrell, on their outstanding performances, and to Jason Kubler and Maddison Inglis for their incredible efforts in pushing their finals to the limit."

With the Brisbane QTC Tennis International wrapping up after two weeks of high-quality tennis, attention now turns to the next stage of the Australian Pro Tour, as rising stars continue their journey.





Australian Pro Tour Information:

The Australian Pro Tour, a collaboration between ITF men's and women's circuits, introduces rising tennis players to the professional arena, serving as a pathway to the WTA and ATP Tours.

For more information about the Australian Pro Tour, Tennis Australia or the players visit www.tennis.com.au/protour .