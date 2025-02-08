Finals Fever at the Brisbane QTC Tennis International Week 2

The 2025 Brisbane QTC Tennis International #2 at the Queensland Tennis Centre has delivered another exceptional day of tennis, with the doubles champions crowned and the singles finalists locked in.

In an all-Australian Women's Singles Semi-Final, Top Seed Kimberly Birrell continued her strong run in the tournament defeating Third Seed Taylah Preston in straight sets 7-6(3), 6-2. Birrell will now face Second Seed Maddison Inglis in the Final who overcame Astra Sharma in a thrilling three-set battle, winning 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.

In the Men's Singles Semi-Final, Queensland favourite Jason Kubler continued his dominant performance, booking his spot in the final with a 6-4,6-4 win over Christian Langmo. Meanwhile, Top Seed Adam Walton cruised past Sixth Seed Omar Jasika, finishing in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. With both men hailing from Queensland, the Men's Singles Final promises to be a thrilling all-Queensland showdown between Walton and Kubler.

The Women's Doubles Final saw Miho Kuramochi and Wushuang Zheng claim the title in straight sets 7-6(6),6-3 against their opponents Tessah Andrianjafitrimo and Malene Helgo. The match was a showcase of skill and determination, with Kuramochi and Wushuang rallying to secure the win.

The Men's Doubles Final was nothing short of spectacular, as Second Seeds Joshua Charlton and Patrick Harper fought back from the brink of defeat to claim the title in a 4-6, 7-6(5),12-10 battle against Matt Hulme and James Watt. The match had the crowd on edge, with both teams delivering in a high-pressure environment. After dropping the first set, Charlton and Harper clawed their way back in a tense second-set tiebreak before holding their nerve in a super tie-break decider which saw them save two championship points before securing the win.

Tournament Director Rhett Mckinnon said, "The level of competition we've seen this week at the Brisbane QTC Tennis International has been outstanding, and we couldn't have asked for a more exciting lead-up to the finals."

"The energy and passion from the players and fans have made this event special, and we can't wait to see how the tomorrow's final day unfolds."

With the tournament approaching its grand finale, fans can look forward to an action-packed finals day at the Queensland Tennis Centre tomorrow. Spectators are encouraged to attend the event, with free entry providing a fantastic opportunity to witness Australia's and the world's rising tennis stars in action.

2025 Brisbane QTC Tennis International #2 Finals Schedule:

Sunday 9th February

Women's Singles Final

Starts at 11.00am - [1] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) vs. [2] Maddison Inglis (AUS)

Men's Singles Final

Not Before 1.30pm - [1] Adam Walton (AUS) vs [WC] Jason Kubler (AUS)



Results and Live Streaming: