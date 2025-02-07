Brisbane QTC Tennis International Week 2 Set for Finals Weekend

The 2025 Brisbane QTC Tennis International #2 is heating up as the tournament enters its final weekend at the Queensland Tennis Centre. Following a day of thrilling matches, the stage is set for the Singles Semi-Finals and the Doubles Finals tomorrow, promising top-tier tennis action.

Sixth seed Omar Jasika staged a remarkable comeback in the Men's Singles quarterfinal today, battling back from a set down to defeat Fourth Seed and fellow Australian Li Tu in a gripping contest on Pat Rafter Arena. After dropping the opening set 2-6, Jasika dug deep to edge out a tight second set 7-5 before sealing victory with a 6-2 finish, booking his place in the Men's Singles Semi-Final.

On the Women's side, Top Seed Kimberly Birrell cruised past Wushuang Zheng with a commanding 6-4, 6-4 victory, comfortably securing her place in the semi-final.

In tomorrow's Men's Singles Semi-Final, Jason Kubler will face Christian Langmo, both aiming to secure a place in the final. Following that, Top Seed Adam Walton will take on Sixth Seed Omar Jasika.

The Women's Singles Semi-Final will feature an all-Australian line-up as Top Seed Kimberly Birrell takes on Third Seed Taylah Preston. Meanwhile, Astra Sharma and Second Seed Maddison Inglis will go head-to-head in a show-down for a spot in Sunday's final match.

The Doubles Semi-Finals produced some high-intensity tennis today, setting the scene for a must-watch finals match. In the Women's Doubles Final, Tessah Andrianjafitrimo and Malene Helgo will battle it out against Miho Kuramochi and Wushuang Zheng for the top spot. The Men's Doubles Final will see Second Seeds Joshua Charlton and Patrick Harper return for another shot at the title after finishing as finalists in the Week 1 tournament. They will take on Matt Hulme and James Watt in what promises to be an exciting finale.

Tournament Director Rhett Mckinnon said, "The Brisbane QTC Tennis International continues to highlight some of the best-emerging talent in the sport."

"We've seen world-class tennis throughout the week, and we're set for an incredible finals weekend."

The general public can head along to the Brisbane events for free. It's a fantastic opportunity for families, fans, and aspiring players from across the region to get down and watch some of Australia's and the world's best up-and-coming talent.

2025 Brisbane QTC Tennis International #2 Finals Schedule:

Saturday 8th February

Women's Singles Semi-Final

Starts at 11.00am - [1] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) vs. [3] Taylah Preston (AUS)

Followed by - Astra Sharma (AUS) vs. [2] Maddison Inglis (AUS)

Men's Singles Semi-Final

Not Before 1.30pm - Christan Langmo (USA) vs. [WC] Jason Kubler (AUS)

Followed by - [1] Adam Walton (AUS) vs. [6] Omar Jasika (AUS)

Women's Doubles Final

Starts at 11.00am - Tessah Andrianjafitrimo (FRA) / Malene Helgo (NOR) vs. Miho Kuramochi (JPN) / Wushuang Zheng (CHN)

Men's Doubles Final

Starts at 1.00pm - Matt Hulme (AUS) / James Watt (NZL) vs. [2] Joshua Charlton (AUS) / Patrick Harper (AUS)



