Brisbane QTC Tennis International Set for Finals Weekend

The excitement continues at the Queensland Tennis Centre as the Brisbane QTC Tennis International Pro Tour Week 1 Finals approach. With today's Quarterfinals wrapped up, the stage is set for tomorrow's Semi-Final in the Singles and Final for the Doubles.

In a fiercely contested quarterfinal, Sixth Seed Omar Jasika was pushed to the limit by fellow Australian James McCabe, delivering one of the most gripping matches of the tournament. After an almost three-and-a-half-hour-long battle, Jasika defeated his opponent 6-7(7), 6-2, 7-5 securing his spot in the Men's Singles semi-final.

On the Women's side, World No.1 Junior Emerson Jones showed dominant form defeating top seed Maddison Inglis 7-6(5), 6-3,6-4. After a gruelling first set ending in a tiebreak, Jones continued to push back against her opponent in the remaining sets, securing her spot in the semi-final.

In tomorrow's Men's Singles Semi-Final, Omar Jasika will face Marek Gengel, with both aiming to secure a place in the final. Following that, Second Seed Adam Walton will take on Fifth Seed Tristan Schoolkate.

Tomorrow's Women's Singles Semi-final will feature an all-Queensland showdown as Third Seed Priscilla Hon takes on Wild Card entry Emerson Jones. Meanwhile, Leonie Küng and Astra Sharma will go head-to-head in a battle for a spot in Sunday's final match.

The Doubles Semi-Final produced spectacular tennis, setting up for an exciting finals match. In the Women's Doubles Final, Taylah Preston and Lizette Cabrera [3] will battle fellow Australians Petra Hule and Elena Micic [4] for the title. Meanwhile, the Men's Doubles Final will see Joshua Charlton and Patrick Harper [3] take on Matthew Christos Romios and Colins Sinclair [4] in a showdown for the top spot.

Tournament Director Francis Soyer said, "The Brisbane QTC Tennis International has showcased some of the best rising talent on the Pro Tour, and we're set for an incredible finals weekend."

"The level of competition has been outstanding, and the Queensland Tennis Centre is the perfect stage for these matches."

The general public can head along to the Brisbane events for free. It's a fantastic opportunity for families, fans, and aspiring players from across the region to get down and watch some of Australia and the world's best up-and-coming talent.

The 2025 Brisbane QTC Tennis International #1 runs from Sunday 26 January, with finals set for Sunday 2 February 2025. 2025 Brisbane QTC Tennis International #2, begins from Sunday 2 February to Sunday 9 February.

2025 Brisbane QTC Tennis International #1 Finals Schedule:

Saturday 1st February

Women's Singles Semi-Final

Starts at 11.00am - Emerson Jones (AUS) vs. [3] Priscilla Hon (AUS)

Followed by - Leonie Kung (CHE) vs. Astra Sharma (AUS)

Men's Singles Semi-Final

Not Before 1.30pm - [6] Omar Jasika (AUS) vs. Marek Gengel (CZE)

Followed by - [5] Tristian Schoolkate (AUS) vs. [2] Adam Walton (AUS)

Women's Doubles Final

Starts at 11.00am - [3] Lizette Cabrera (AUS) / Taylah Preston (AUS) vs. [4] Petra Hule (AUS) / Elena Micic (AUS)

Men's Doubles Final

Starts at 1.00pm [3] Joshua Charlton (AUS) / Patrick Harper (AUS) vs. [4] Matthew Christopher Romios (AUS) / Colin Sinclair (NMI)



2025 Brisbane QTC Tennis International



Results and Live Streaming:

Australian Pro Tour Information:

The Australian Pro Tour, a collaboration between ITF men's and women's circuits, introduces rising tennis players to the professional arena, serving as a pathway to the WTA and ATP Tours.

For more information about the Australian Pro Tour, Tennis Australia or the players visit www.tennis.com.au/protour.

For more information on the ATP Challenger Tour go to www.atptour.com or for more information on the ITF World Tennis Tour visit www.itftennis.com.