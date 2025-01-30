Quarterfinal Showdowns Set to Thrill at the 2025 Brisbane QTC Tennis International

The excitement builds at the 2025 Brisbane QTC Tennis International, with the Singles Quarterfinals and Doubles Semi-Finals set to take place tomorrow at the Queensland Tennis Centre. Fans can expect a day of world-class tennis as the tournament narrows to its final contenders.

After several days of intense competition, the Brisbane QTC Tennis International has showcased a mix of rising stars and seasoned professionals, with Fourth Seed Alex Bolt securing a hard-fought quarterfinal spot today after a three-hour battle against Govind Nanda. The contest saw Bolt pushed to the limit, fighting his way back from being down in the first set to taking the final two tiebreak sets. Bolt ultimately prevailed winning 4-6, 7-6(8), 7-6(4). This will see Bolt take on fellow Aussie and Fifth-Seed Tristian Schoolkate tomorrow for a spot in the Semi-Final.

In another standout performance, sixth-seed Omar Jasika edged past Christian Langmo in a thrilling match yesterday. With both players exchanging powerful groundstrokes and shot-making under pressure, Jasika secured the win in straight sets 7-5, 7-5, and with that, a spot in the quarterfinal.

Queensland's own Adam Walton and Blake Ellis, put on a commanding performance in the Men's Doubles quarterfinal today battling past Kody Pearson and Joshua Sheehy to a 7-6(6), 6-2 victory. This secures their spot in the Semi-Finals tomorrow and will see both players compete in the Men's Singles quarterfinal as well.

On the Women's side, Top-Seed Maddison Inglis showed resilience, overcoming Queensland favourite Lizette Cabrera in a gripping three-hour match that ended 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-3. After dropping the opening set, Inglis rallied to turn the match around, securing her place in the quarterfinals.

World No.1 Junior Emerson Jones delivered a dominant performance against Hanyu Guo controlling the match from the outset winning 6-4, 6-3, and securing her spot in the quarterfinal to take on Maddison Inglis.

Australian pair Taylah Preston and Lizette Cabrera have secured their spot in the Women's Doubles Semi-Final defeating Mingge Xu and Xinxin Yao 6-4, 7-5. This will see the Aussie's take on top-seeds Sujeong Jang and Wushuang Zheng tomorrow.

With the Singles Quarterfinals and Doubles Semi-finals now set, fans can expect another day of high-intensity tennis as the remaining contenders battle for a place in the final rounds.

Tournament Director Francis Soyer said, "We're witnessing an incredible level of match-play at this year's Brisbane QTC Tennis International."

"The quarterfinals and semi-finals promise to deliver more high-intensity tennis, showcasing the exceptional talent competing here in Brisbane."

The general public can head along to the Brisbane events for free. It's a fantastic opportunity for families, fans, and aspiring players from across the region to get down and watch some of Australia and the world's best up-and-coming talent.

The 2025 Brisbane QTC Tennis International #1 runs from Sunday 26 January, with finals set for Sunday 2 February 2025. 2025 Brisbane QTC Tennis International #2, begins from Sunday 2 February to Sunday 9 February.

Doubles Semi-Final Schedule:

Not Before 12.30pm

Men's Doubles Semi-Final

Christian Langmo (USA) / Govind Nanda (USA) vs. [3] Joshua Charlton (AUS) / Patrick Harper (AUS) on Show Court 1

Not Before 2.00pm

Men's Doubles Semi-Final

[4] Matthew Christopher (AUS) / Colin Sinclair (AUS) vs. [2] Blake Ellis (AUS) / Adam Walton (AUS) on Show Court 1

After Rest, Not Before 1.30pm

Women's Doubles Semi-Final

[1] Sujeong Jang (KOR) / Wushuang Zheng (CHN) vs. [3] Lizette Cabrera (AUS) / Taylah Preston (AUS) on Show Court 2

After Rest, Time TBA

Women's Doubles Semi-Final

[4] Petra Hule (AUS) / Elena Micic (AUS) vs. Kaylah McPhee (AUS) / Astra Sharma (AUS) on Show Court 2





Results:

Men's Results Here

Women's Results Here

Friday 31 January 2025 Schedule:

Men's Order of Play Here

Women's Order of Play Here

Live Streaming

Men's Live Streaming

Women's Live Streaming







Australian Pro Tour Information:

The Australian Pro Tour, a collaboration between ITF men's and women's circuits, introduces rising tennis players to the professional arena, serving as a pathway to the WTA and ATP Tours.

For more information about the Australian Pro Tour, Tennis Australia or the players visit www.tennis.com.au/protour.

For more information on the ATP Challenger Tour go to www.atptour.com or for more information on the ITF World Tennis Tour visit www.itftennis.com.