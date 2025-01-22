Brisbane Set to Host Back-to-Back International Tennis Tournaments 

The Australian Pro Tour returns to Brisbane for an exciting fortnight of tennis, with back-to-back ATP Challengers and ITF Women's World Tennis Tour events. Starting this Sunday 26 January 2025 to 2 February 2025, the Queensland Tennis Centre will host the first of two 2025 Brisbane QTC Tennis Internationals.

Both tournaments will feature men's and women's singles and doubles matches, offering a total prize money pool of $60,000 USD for the women each week and $100,000 USD for the men. Players will also compete for valuable ATP and WTA ranking points.

The first week will see Australia's rising stars take centre stage following their outstanding Australian Open campaign with many top 100 players in the line-up. In the men's competition, 11 Australians have earnt direct acceptance into the main draw with. Top seed Rinky Hijikata (NSW) and No.2 Seed Adam Walton (QLD) headlining the men's side.

Grand Slam doubles champion Rinky Hijikata continues to shine on the tennis stage, building on his 2024 success at the City of Playford International in South Australia and having gained a wild card entry into the 2025 Brisbane International. With a career-high of World No.62 Hijikata is determined to maintain his upward momentum moving further into 2025.

After his performance at the 2025 Australian Open, where he gave World No.1 Jannik Sinner a serious scare Tristan Schoolkate is a player to watch at the upcoming tournament. Schoolkate made headlines by snapping Sinner's streak of 29 consecutive sets, claiming the first set 6-4 marking the first time the defending Australian Open champion had dropped a set since October 2024. Now with more experience under his belt, Schoolkate is set to bring that fighting spirit to Brisbane.

On the Women's side, Western Australia's Maddison Inglis, Talia Gibson, Astra Sharma, and Taylah Preston, along with Victorian standout Destanee Aiava, lead the main draw.

Fresh from claiming her maiden Grand Slam win eight years after making her major debut at the Australian Open, Destanee Aiava will be the player to beat at the Brisbane QTC Tennis International. Aiava is no stranger to the Australian Pro Tour Circuit having secured wins at the Cairns Pro International and the Brisbane QTC Tennis International last year.

Queensland will also be well-represented in the women's draw, with local favourite Lizette Cabrera, Kaylah McPhee, and World No.1 Junior Emerson Jones competing in the qualifiers starting this Sunday.

Other standout Australians include Blake Ellis (QLD), Dane Sweeny (QLD), Alex Bolt (SA), Li Tu (SA), Omar Jasika (VIC), James McCabe (NSW), Marc Polmans (VIC), and Matthew Dellavedova (VIC).

Tournament Director Francis Soyer said, "The Brisbane QTC Tennis International is a fantastic chance to experience world class tennis right here in Brisbane. With a dynamic mix of rising local stars and international tennis players, this event promises to be an unforgettable week of competition."

"We're thrilled to see the qualifying rounds kick off this Sunday, and with such a strong field lined up, it's shaping up to be a spectacular week of tennis."

"We encourage fans to head to the Queensland Tennis Centre from this Sunday 26 January 2025 and over the next two weeks. With free entry, it's the perfect opportunity to cheer on local and international talent."

The general public can head along to the Brisbane events for free. It's a fantastic opportunity for families, fans and aspiring players from across the region to get down and watch some of Australia and the world's best up-and-coming talent.

The 2025 Brisbane QTC Tennis International #1 runs from Sunday, 26 January, with finals set for Sunday, 2 February 2025. Week two of competition the 2025 Brisbane QTC Tennis International #2, runs from Sunday 2 February to Sunday 9 February.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the action!