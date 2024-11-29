Spirit of Tennis Recipients - De Minaur Junior Tour

Congratulations to Queensland's Lucas Han - 2024 Alex De Minaur Spirit of Tennis Scholarship Recipient!

We are proud to announce that Lucas Han, from Queensland, is one of the recipients of the 2024 Alex De Minaur Spirit of Tennis Scholarship following the 2024 12/u & 14/u Australian Junior Tour Finals!

Lucas was chosen for his exceptional respect, work e thic, and commitment to the values of courage, commitment, and respect throughout the event. His positive attitude and consistent sportsmanship set a remarkable example for others.

Lucas was nominated by a coach for the following: "Lucas is always respectful to everyone (players, parents, coaches & officials). Plays with excellent intensity and is committed to competing hard and playing fair. A great role model for all of the players and shows what can be achieved with hard work. Lucas always has a smile and says good morning each day. Lucas is a class act."

Lucas joins Piyushi Bandera (ACT) as co-recipients of the Spirit of Tennis scholarship. Along with the singles winners Novak Palombo (VIC), Emilie Chen (NSW), Ayumi Ito (NSW), and Ethan Domingo (NSW), all six players will receive unprecedented access to world-class mentorship, training, and coaching under Alex De Minaur and his team in Europe next year.

Congratulations to Lucas on this incredible achievement!

Click here to find out more of the De Minaur Junior Tour.