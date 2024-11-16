Brisbane QTC Tennis International Set for Thrilling Finals Showdown

The 2024 Brisbane QTC Tennis International is set for a thrilling Finals Day after an intense Semi-Final at Queensland Tennis Centre. Both local and international players showcased their talent, but it was Australian's who stole the spotlight as we enter the Final's with an all-Australian singles line up.

Queensland's Lizette Cabrera (Qld) continued her impressive performance as she secured her place in the Women's Final. Cabrera won in straight sets against [8] Petra Hule (SA), 6-3, 6-3. Cabrera will face [4] Destanee Aiava (Vic) in the Finals after Aiava triumphed over [6] Jia-Jing Lu (CHN) in a hard-fought match, 6-7, 6-2, 6-3.

In the Men's Semi-Finals, top seed Blake Ellis (Qld) delivered a strong performance to defeat Christian Langmo (USA), 7-6, 6-4, earning his place in the Final's. Blake Mott (NSW) secured his place in the Final's after a tough battle against Jason Kubler (Qld), taking the win in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

Tournament Director of the 2024 Brisbane QTC Tennis International Rhett McKinnon said, "This week has been nothing short of impressive, with local Queensland players like Lizette Cabrera and Blake Ellis showcasing their skills in their home state. We are looking forward to an exciting Final's Day."

Brisbane QTC Tennis International Finals Schedule:

Men's Doubles Final - 11:00: Colin Sinclair (NMP) / Brandon Walkin (Qld) vs. Joshua Charlton (Vic)/ Emile Hudd (GBR)

Women's Singles Final - NB 12:00: [4] Destanee Aiava (Vic) vs. Lizette Cabrera (Qld)

Men's Singles Final - NB 13:00: [1] Blake Ellis (Qld) vs. [7] Blake Mott (NSW)

Women's Doubles Final - NB 14:30: Destanee Aiava (Vic)/ Maddison Inglis (WA) vs Yuki Naito (JPN) vs. Ankita Raina (IND)