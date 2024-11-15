Hot Shots Tennis Racquet Roadshow returned to Queensland with visit from Lizette Cabrera





The Hot Shots Tennis Racquet Roadshow has returned to Queensland for another year, with 250 students receiving brand new racquets from Queensland tennis legend Lizette Cabrera.

The Tennis Australia initiative will see new racquets distributed to primary school students around the nation in the coming months. This builds on the 200,000 racquets distributed across the country over the past ten years.





Hot Shots Tennis is already one of the leading initiatives program delivered through the Australian Sports Commission Sporting Schools initiative. It is hoped the program will encourage Aussies to pick up tennis again and inspire the next generation to develop a lifelong love for tennis.

The Queensland leg of the roadshow has included a visit to the Far North with Port Douglas State School selected to receive the racquets.

"The Hot Shots Tennis Racquet Roadshow is a fantastic initiative, especially in regional areas like Far North Queensland." Tennis Queensland Head of Tennis Development, Darren Stoddart said.

"We're thrilled to see schools such as Port Douglas State School receive new racquets, as it encourages more kids in regional areas to get active and enjoy tennis in their local clubs and communities."

Twenty-two-time Grand Slam champion Todd Woodbridge has handed out thousands of racquets to school kids across the country over the past ten years.

"The Hot Shots Tennis Racquet Roadshow is a project I'm excited to be involved with every single year," Woodbridge said.

"To be able to introduce so many kids, and their families, to the sport I've loved for my whole life is so rewarding. As is seeing the positive impact tennis can have on their lives."

Hot Shots Tennis Racquet Roadshow fast facts:







By the end of 2024, over 200,000 racquets will have been put in the hands of primary school-aged children across Australia.

Tennis Australia's School Partnership Program encourages kids to pick up a racquet and play tennis as part of their health and physical education curriculum.

Tennis's Hot Shots program is one of the leading sports delivered through the Australian Sports Commission Sporting Schools initiative.

In 2023, Tennis ranked #1 overall as the most requested sport in schools and #1 in primary school participation.





For further information about Hot Shots Tennis please visit https://hotshots.tennis.com.au/.