Exciting Conclusion to Week 2 of the Cairns International Pro Tour

The second week of the Cairns International Pro Tour concluded in thrilling fashion today at the Cairns International Tennis Centre, where Destanee Aiava and Omar Jasika emerged victorious in their respective finals. Local fans packed the stands to witness two spectacular matches that capped off another unforgettable week of tennis in Far North Queensland and marked the 20th year of an Australian Pro Tour in Cairns.

In the Women's Singles Final, Destanee Aiava proved too strong, securing the win against Maddison Inglis with the scoreline of 6-2,4-6,7-5. The match, lasting almost three hours saw Aiava deliver heavy forehands and backhands to claim the title.

After the match, Destanee Aiava expressed her excitement on her win, saying, "It felt like a good reward for a long week, as well as playing doubles."

"I think a lot of my matches were quite tough, but I was happy with my performance throughout the entire week, and I think I competed well."

"I enjoyed playing in Far North Queensland, everytime I've come to Cairns I've always done well. It's also nice to see friends as well and playing this tournament."

The Men's Singles Final was equally gripping, with top seed Omar Jasika battling it out against Marc Polmans. In a gripping contest, Jasika took the match in 6-3,6-4 becoming the champion of the tournament two years in a row.

Presenting the trophies to the Women's and Men's Singles champions was President of Edge Hill Tennis Club and the Cairns International Tennis Centre Tom Horn accompanied by Tennis Queensland Board Member and Treasurer of Edge Hill Tennis Club, Paul Horn.

Tournament Director Jason Simmons said, "Week 2 of the Cairns International Pro Tour has exceeded all expectations, with incredible matches and a wonderful atmosphere throughout the event."

"We're grateful to the players, the fans, and the local community for making this event so special."

As the 2024 Cairns International Pro Tour concludes, attention now turns to the next events in the Australian Pro Tour calendar, the City of Playford Tennis International at the Playford Tennis Centre in Adelaide from Sunday 20 to Sunday 27 October.

Australian Pro Tour information

The Australian Pro Tour is a collaboration of ITF women's and men's circuit and is a platform used to introduce tennis players to professional tennis and provide a pathway to the WTA and ATP tours.

For more information about the Australian Pro Tour, Tennis Australia or the players visit www.tennis.com.au/protour. For more information on the ATP Challenger Tour go to www.atptour.com or for more information on the ITF World Tennis Tour visit www.itftennis.com.