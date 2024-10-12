Thrilling Showdowns Await at the Cairns International Pro Tour as Finals Approach

The excitement builds again in Far North Queensland as the Cairns International Pro Tour Week 2 Finals approach. With the Quarter Finals wrapped up yesterday, the stage is set for Semi Final matches in the Singles and Finals for the Doubles.

In a fiercely contested quarterfinal, top seed Omar Jasika was pushed to the limit by Jacob Bradshaw, delivering one of the most gripping matches of the tournament. After a nearly three-hour long match, Jasika defeated his opponent 7-5, 7-6(0).

In the Women's Singles Semi Finals, Australia's No.9 female player Destanee Aiava will face off against World No. 1 Junior Emerson Jones on Centre Court, with Maddison Inglis and Elena Micic battling it out after, both eager to secure a spot in Sunday's final.

The Men's Singles will feature a highly anticipated clash between second seed Marc Polmans and fourth seed Blake Ellis, followed by an exciting match between third seed Philip Sekulic and top seed Omar Jasika.

The Doubles took centre stage last night, with thrilling twilight semi final matches setting the scene for the Doubles Final beginning today. Petra Hule and Alana Parnaby will compete against Destanee Aiava and Alexandra Bozovic for the Women's Doubles title. In the Men's Doubles, dynamic brother duo Jake and Jesse Delaney will face Tibo Coleman and Thijmen Loof all vying for the top spot.

Tournament Director Jason Simmons said, "It is great to see the Australian Pro Tour continue in Cairns for another week, and we are thrilled for a weekend of exceptional tennis finals."

"The calibre of talent in both the Men's and Women's draws has made this a standout event for Far North Queensland."

2024 Cairns Tennis International #2 Finals Schedule:

Saturday 12 October 2024

Starting at 11.00am:

Women's Singles Semi Final

Destanee Aiava (AUS) [1] vs. Emerson Jones (AUS) on Centre Court

Men's Singles Semi Final

Blake Ellis (AUS) [4] vs. Marc Polmans (AUS) [2] on Court 10

Not Before 12:30pm:

Women's Singles Semi Final

Elena Micic (AUS) [8] vs. Maddison Inglis (AUS) [2] on Centre Court

Men's Singles Semi Final

Omar Jasika (AUS) [1] vs. Philip Sekulic (AUS) [3] on Court 10

Not Before 2pm:

Men's Doubles Final

Tibo Colson (BEL) / Thijmen Loof (NED) vs. Jake Delaney (AUS) [2] / Jesse Delaney (AUS) on Centre Court

After Rest, Not Before 4.00pm:

Women's Doubles Final

Petra Hule (AUS) / Alana Parnaby [1] (AUS) vs. Destanee Aiava (AUS) [2] / Alexandra Bozovic (AUS) on Centre Court

Women's Live Scoring Here

Men's Live Scoring Here

Live Streaming Here

Australian Pro Tour information

The Australian Pro Tour is a collaboration of ITF women's and men's circuit and is a platform used to introduce tennis players to professional tennis and provide a pathway to the WTA and ATP tours.

For more information about the Australian Pro Tour, Tennis Australia or the players visit www.tennis.com.au/protour. For more information on the ATP Challenger Tour go to www.atptour.com or for more information on the ITF World Tennis Tour visit www.itftennis.com.