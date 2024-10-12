The Stage is Set for the Cairns International Pro Tour Finals

The Cairns International Pro Tour continues with the conclusion of Week 2 Semi Finals today at the Cairns International Tennis Centre, paving the way for an action-packed Men's and Women's Singles Finals match tomorrow.

In a thrilling Semi Final showdown, second seed Marc Polmans overcame Queensland talent Blake Ellis in a tense battle that kept spectators on the edge of their seats. The match lasted over three hours and saw momentum shift multiple times before Polmans claimed victory with a scoreline of 4-6,6-2,7-6(5). Both players demonstrated incredible resilience and quality shot-making, but it was Marc Polmans who secured his spot in tomorrow's final.

In the Women's Singles Final, top seed Destanee Aiava will face second seed Maddison Inglis tomorrow. Both athletes have showcased exceptional skill throughout the tournament, with Aiava defeating World No.1 Junior Emerson Jones 6-4,3-6,6-3 in an intense two-hour-long match, and Maddison Inglis overcoming Elena Micic in today's semi finals.

On the Men's side, top seed Omar Jasika will take on Marc Polmans. Jasika has been a dominant force in the tournament, while Polman has demonstrated resilience, including a hard-fought victory in today's semi final match.

It's rare to see both the Men's and Women's Singles Final feature the top two seeds, showcasing the strong player line-up at this year's Cairns International Pro Tour.

The Doubles Finals was a spectacle today, with top seed Petra Hule and Alana Parnaby claiming the Women's Doubles title for the second time after defeating Destanee Aiava and Alexandra Bozovic 3-6,6-2,10-2. In the Men's Doubles, Tibo Coleman and Thijmen Loof emerged victorious in an exciting match against Jake and Jesse Delaney 6-3,6-2.

Tournament Director Jason Simmons said, "This year's tournament has delivered world-class tennis, and we're proud to have brought such an incredible level of competition to Far North Queensland."

"The doubles finals today gave us another taste of top-tier tennis and these matches reflect the incredible talent we have in both the Men's and Women's draw."

2024 Cairns Tennis International #2 Finals Schedule:

Sunday 13th October 2024

Starting at 11.00am

Women's Singles Final on Centre Court

Destanee Aiava (AUS) [1] vs. Maddison Inglis (AUS) [2]

Not Before 1.00pm

Men's Singles Final on Centre Court

Omar Jasika (AUS) [1] vs. Marc Polmans (AUS) [2]

2024 Cairns Tennis International #2 Live Scoring:



Women's Live Scoring Here

Men's Live Scoring Here

Live Streaming Here





Australian Pro Tour information

The Australian Pro Tour is a collaboration of ITF women's and men's circuit and is a platform used to introduce tennis players to professional tennis and provide a pathway to the WTA and ATP tours.

For more information about the Australian Pro Tour, Tennis Australia or the players visit www.tennis.com.au/protour. For more information on the ATP Challenger Tour go to www.atptour.com or for more information on the ITF World Tennis Tour visit www.itftennis.com.