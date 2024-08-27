Esk Tennis Club Celebrates 130 Years: A Milestone Event for the Community

This year marks a significant milestone for the Esk Tennis Club (ETC) as it celebrates 130 years of operation in the region. On Saturday, August 31st from 2.00pm - 6.00pm, the club invites the public to join in a day of fun, celebration, and tennis as it commemorates over a century of commitment and being an integral part of the community.

Nestled in the beautiful Brisbane Valley, just 90 minutes west of Brisbane, Esk is a town rich in history and natural beauty. Established in the 1840s, Esk has evolved from a service town for nearby copper mines to a vibrant community known for its picturesque landscapes and the popular Brisbane Valley Rail Trail, which attracts over 30,000 visitors.

Founded in 1984 the Esk Tennis Club has a proud history of being a cherished hub for tennis enthusiasts near and far. Just a year after its founding, the club made waves by hosting a tournament that drew over 300 players from across Southeast Queensland-an early testament to its commitment to the sport. The club has seen significant developments over the years, including the upgrade from ant bed courts to synthetic grass in 1994.

Over the last 130 years, the ETC has prospered thanks to the dedication of its members and committee, who are the backbone of the club. Coupled with the steadfast support of the Esk community and sponsors, this commitment has ensured the club's continued growth and success, creating a thriving environment where players of all ages and abilities can enjoy the sport.

Ian Myles, the dedicated president of Esk Tennis Club, has been a driving force behind the club's success since he stepped into the role in 2012. When asked what's next for Esk Tennis Club, President Ian Myles said, "The Esk Tennis Club has big ambitions over the next few years, including expanding from three to six courts, increasing our membership base, and nurturing our juniors to participate in tournaments and achieve their full potential! A major goal is to build a new and larger clubhouse that will better serve our growing community."

Tennis Queensland Head of Tennis Development Darren Stoddart says, "It is wonderful to see the community come together to celebrate such a significant milestone for the club and region."

"It is also fantastic to see the club thinking and planning for the future and the next 130 years."

The 130-year celebration promises to be an activity-packed day with something for everyone to enjoy. The event will feature:



Table Tennis & Pop Tennis.

Ice Cream Stand & Coffee Van.

Ottawa Llamas & Face Painting

BBQ/Sausage Sizzle

94.9 Radio Station & other stands

Tennis matches throughout the day

The event will be held from 2.00pm - 6.00pm on Saturday 31August at the Esk Tennis Club (Esk-Hampton Road, Esk, Queensland 4312). For more information check out the Facebook Event here

If you are interested in getting involved with Esk Tennis Club, the club is always welcoming to new members and encourages involvement in Thursday night competitions for locals who have a shared passion for tennis.