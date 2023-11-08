Winners Announced at the 2023 Queensland Tennis Awards

The Queensland tennis community came together, for the highly anticipated 2023 Queensland Tennis Awards.

With an impressive lineup of 21 award categories, the Queensland Tennis Awards continued to serve as a platform to acknowledge the achievements of athletes, clubs, coaches, officials, volunteers, and individuals who have made a positive impact on the sport. The winners, in their respective categories, represented the very best of the tennis community, showcasing their dedication to growing the sport.

Held in the Garden Marquee at Victoria Park, the evening unfolded with a sit-down dinner, encouraging attendees to mingle, share stories, and honour the excellence and achievements across all facets of Queensland tennis.

A special moment of the evening was the tribute to adored coach Anthony Richardson, who sadly passed at the start of this year. Not a dry eye remained as a heartfelt video highlighted Anthony as a person and shared memories from his close colleagues, and athletes. As a testament to his legacy, the night featured the unveiling of the Anthony Richardson Junior Regional Female Athlete of the Year Award. An award attributed to his memory for the influence and support he had for regional female athletes in Queensland.

The night continued with a live Q&A session with former world No.42 Scott Draper. As a passionate Queenslander, former professional player, and current respected coach, Draper's insights into the sport gave a unique perspective on his tennis journey.

Tennis Queensland CEO Kim Kachel said, "The 2023 Queensland Tennis Awards was an incredible event. It brought the tennis community together in a way that truly celebrated our shared passion for tennis in our state."

"Congratulations to all the winners and finalists, your unwavering commitment to tennis is the driving force behind our success and makes Queensland tennis thrive."

The positive feedback received from all those present underscored the success of the night and its significance in acknowledging and celebrating the accomplishments of Queensland's tennis community.

2023 WINNERS

Coaching Excellence - Club

Tim Low

Coaching Excellence - Development

Clint Fyfe

Coaching Excellence - Performance

Jarrad Bunt & Mark Draper

Most Outstanding Club - Metro

Redland Bay Tennis Club

Most Outstanding Club - Regional/Rural

Flinders Tennis Club

Most Outstanding Junior Athlete with a Disability

Rhylee Jackson

Most Outstanding Open Athlete with a Disability

Archie Graham

Most Outstanding School - Participation

St Joseph's Primary School Biloela

Most Outstanding School - Excellence

Sunshine Coast Grammar School

Most Outstanding Teacher

Margaret Lyons

Regional Shield

Gold Coast Regional Assembly

Excellence in Officiating

Gary Bigg

Volunteer Achievement Award

Tracey Horn

Lauren Griffin

Darren Thorpe

Joan O'Brien

Leeanne Braund

Geoffrey E Griffith Lifetime Volunteer Achievement Award

Tracey Horn

Most Outstanding 30+ Masters

Ross Orford

Most Outstanding Event

2023 Queensland Head State Age

Eddie Machin - Junior Regional Male Athlete of the Year

Rohan Hazratwala

Anthony Richardson Junior Regional Female Athlete of the Year

Juliet Santitto

Wendy Turnbull Medal - Female Junior Athlete of the Year

Emerson Jones

Wendy Turnbull Medal - Male Junior Athlete of the Year

Hayden Jones

Ashley Cooper Medal - Athlete of the Year

Jason Kubler