Winners Announced at the 2023 Queensland Tennis Awards

The Queensland tennis community came together, for the highly anticipated 2023 Queensland Tennis Awards.
With an impressive lineup of 21 award categories, the Queensland Tennis Awards continued to serve as a platform to acknowledge the achievements of athletes, clubs, coaches, officials, volunteers, and individuals who have made a positive impact on the sport. The winners, in their respective categories, represented the very best of the tennis community, showcasing their dedication to growing the sport.
Held in the Garden Marquee at Victoria Park, the evening unfolded with a sit-down dinner, encouraging attendees to mingle, share stories, and honour the excellence and achievements across all facets of Queensland tennis.
A special moment of the evening was the tribute to adored coach Anthony Richardson, who sadly passed at the start of this year. Not a dry eye remained as a heartfelt video highlighted Anthony as a person and shared memories from his close colleagues, and athletes. As a testament to his legacy, the night featured the unveiling of the Anthony Richardson Junior Regional Female Athlete of the Year Award. An award attributed to his memory for the influence and support he had for regional female athletes in Queensland.
The night continued with a live Q&A session with former world No.42 Scott Draper. As a passionate Queenslander, former professional player, and current respected coach, Draper's insights into the sport gave a unique perspective on his tennis journey.
Tennis Queensland CEO Kim Kachel said, "The 2023 Queensland Tennis Awards was an incredible event. It brought the tennis community together in a way that truly celebrated our shared passion for tennis in our state."
"Congratulations to all the winners and finalists, your unwavering commitment to tennis is the driving force behind our success and makes Queensland tennis thrive."
The positive feedback received from all those present underscored the success of the night and its significance in acknowledging and celebrating the accomplishments of Queensland's tennis community.
2023 WINNERS
Coaching Excellence - Club
Tim Low
Coaching Excellence - Development
Clint Fyfe
Coaching Excellence - Performance
Jarrad Bunt & Mark Draper
Most Outstanding Club - Metro
Redland Bay Tennis Club
Most Outstanding Club - Regional/Rural
Flinders Tennis Club
Most Outstanding Junior Athlete with a Disability
Rhylee Jackson
Most Outstanding Open Athlete with a Disability
Archie Graham
Most Outstanding School - Participation
St Joseph's Primary School Biloela
Most Outstanding School - Excellence
Sunshine Coast Grammar School
Most Outstanding Teacher
Margaret Lyons
Regional Shield
Gold Coast Regional Assembly
Excellence in Officiating
Gary Bigg
Volunteer Achievement Award
Tracey Horn
Lauren Griffin
Darren Thorpe
Joan O'Brien
Leeanne Braund
Geoffrey E Griffith Lifetime Volunteer Achievement Award
Tracey Horn
Most Outstanding 30+ Masters
Ross Orford
Most Outstanding Event
2023 Queensland Head State Age
Eddie Machin - Junior Regional Male Athlete of the Year
Rohan Hazratwala
Anthony Richardson Junior Regional Female Athlete of the Year
Juliet Santitto
Wendy Turnbull Medal - Female Junior Athlete of the Year
Emerson Jones
Wendy Turnbull Medal - Male Junior Athlete of the Year
Hayden Jones
Ashley Cooper Medal - Athlete of the Year
Jason Kubler