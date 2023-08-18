Call For Board Nominations - Tennis Queensland

Please be advised that elections will be held for the following board positions at the upcoming Tennis Queensland Annual General Meeting, to be held on Saturday, 4 November 2023:



Two (2) Elected Director positions (three-year term)

One (1) Appointed Director position (three-year term)

Following these elections, the Tennis Queensland Board of Directors will appoint up to two further board positions at the Board meeting following the Annual General Meeting including:As well as overseeing the implementation of our strategy , Directors will ensure the sound governance of the organisation and play a significant role in supporting staff, volunteers, and stakeholders as new opportunities and challenges arise, working together to connect more people to our sport in meaningful ways. Tennis Queensland encourages an inclusive and diverse board and welcomes everyone to apply. This is a terrific opportunity for strong leaders who exhibit the Tennis Queensland values of respect, collaboration, imagination, and excellence.

Nominations Working Group - Endorsements

The Nominations Working Group, comprising of current Directors, Nick Clarke, Paul Horn and Roanne Lemmon-Warde, endorses two current Directors being re-elected (Jill South and Sharon Hoole). Neither Jill or Sharon are on the Nominations Working Group. These current Directors constantly display Tennis' values and meet the basic requirements possessing all the 'must have' elements whilst also addressing the skills priorities across the board.

Both Jill and Sharon are key members of various Board Committees. Jill is the current Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee whilst Sharon is Chair of the Competitive Play Committee. The Tennis Queensland Board has a desire to maintain continuity in these critical areas.

Equally, the Nominations Working Group endorses Richard Watson for the Appointed Director position. Richard provides continuity and is current Chair of the Governance Committee with vast IP of Tennis Queensland. These endorsements take into account Tennis Queensland's skills matrix which better aligns Tennis Queensland Board Director competencies with our strategic plan and objectives.

Director's Eligibility

Nominees for Elected and Appointed Director positions shall not be a Regional Assembly Chairperson or a Regional Member or Delegate. If a person is a Regional Assembly Chairperson or a Regional Member or a Delegate at the time they are elected as a Director of Tennis Queensland, that person must, within 21 days of their election, resign their position/s as Regional Assembly Chairperson, Regional Member or Delegate.

Nominees for Elected and Appointed Director must not be of unsound mind or convicted of a criminal offense and must be willing to obtain a National Police Check.

Nominees for Elected and Appointed Director positions must also hold or be eligible to hold a blue card.

Elected and Appointed Director Nominees must hold and provide their Director ID, through the Australian Business Registry Services, upon nomination.

Nominees for Elected Director must be residents within Queensland and at least 18 years of age, of good repute and character, and have met, when due, all fees and other sums of money owing by that person to Tennis Queensland.

Tennis Queensland is committed to diversity and inclusion. We encourage nominations from people of diverse backgrounds, gender, age groups, and experiences, to seek nomination. Furthermore, Tennis Queensland as a leader in gender equity and inclusion has a desire ensure that no gender accounts for more than 60% or less than 40% of the total number of Directors. This is reflected in the Tennis Queensland Constitution (clause 10.18) and is also looked upon favourably with key stakeholders (including any eligibility for funding and grants).

Desired Director Skills and Experiences

Tennis Queensland is committed to securing and maintaining a balanced and skilled Board to represent the interests of tennis in Queensland. To do this effectively, the Board as a collective, requires tennis industry knowledge, specialist skills, and diversity. In addition, there are a number of behaviours and attributes that are essential in contributing to an effective board, including demonstrating the organisation's values of respect, collaboration, imagination, and excellence.

While all interested candidates are encouraged to nominate, Tennis Queensland has some desired experience and specialist skills which would be looked on favourably in:



Legal

Human Resources

Marketing

Nominees should complete and return (via one of the three methods set out below) the following necessary documents to nominate:



Director nomination form

Covering letter, no longer than one-page

A Curriculum Vitae (CV) no longer than two pages

Upon submitting your nomination, you will receive a notification of receipt. If you do not receive this within 24 hours, please email tennisqueenslandinfo@tennis.com.au

Consideration and Review of Nominations

Tennis Queensland's Nominations Working Group has been charged with the responsibility of reviewing all nominations and determining eligibility. The Nominations Working Group may provide recommendations to the Board as well as Regional Members.

All eligible nominees will be placed on the ballot paper for the election process to be held at the Company's Annual General Meeting on Saturday, 4 November 2023, unless you are notified otherwise.

Following the Annual General Meeting, all remaining nominees that have indicated willingness or desire to be considered for the Board-appointed vacancies will be assessed by the Board of Directors, with appointments then made.

Location, Time Commitment and Remuneration

The Board currently meets six times each year. Additionally, Board Committees meet 3-4 times a year, along with two full Company meetings annually. All Board, Board Committee, and Company meetings are held at the Queensland Tennis Centre (QTC) at Tennyson in Brisbane, with the capability and option for virtual attendance if preferred.

This is a voluntary role.

Further Questions

For an informal and confidential conversation about this opportunity, please email kkachel@tennis.com.au

The above necessary documents must be received by 9am Saturday, 23 September 2023, through the online portal, postal or hand-delivered, and be addressed to the Tennis Queensland Returning Officer (Chief Executive Officer).

Portal - Nominate here

Postal - Tennis Queensland, 190 King Arthur Terrace, Tennyson, Queensland, 4105

Hand-delivered - Tennis Queensland offices, Queensland Tennis Centre, 190 King Arthur Terrace, Tennyson, Queensland