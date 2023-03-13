Across the Summer of Tennis, whilst our Aussie stars were inspiring us on the big screen, local Queensland tennis clubs were getting in on the action, taking part in state-wide come-and-try days.

In Queensland, we saw over 70 clubs across seven regions host come & try days, opening their doors to local communities, and encouraging new and returning players to hit up their local and discover more ways to play!

The come & try days were successful in attracting new members, with many clubs reporting great attendance and many new faces streaming through their doors.

Tennis Queensland Field Manager, Nick Todorov said, "the state-wide come & try days were a huge success with great uptake from clubs across the state. The collaboration between clubs across various regions in coordinating times, planning, and delivery of their events was very impressive and has resulted in a desire to further grow the event next year."

Cooroy Tennis Club President, Ian Garvey said, "we ran our come & try day from 8.30am-12 pm and had families lining up from 8am on a Sunday morning!"

"The day was a genuine community event for Cooroy and we were proud to have over 50 players through our gates to enjoy tennis, sample bags, and giveaways."

"Days like this are good for the club, the community, and for tennis."

