Far North Queensland duo debuting at the 2023 Australian Open

When you think of iconic Australian duos, the mind often gravitates to iconic doubles pairings such as the Woodies (Todd Woodbridge & Mark Woodforde) or more recently the Special K's (Nick Kyrgios & Thanasi Kokkinakis) and MnM's (Matt Ebden & Max Purcell). This summer, Cairns duo and new kids on the block, Shaylee Haynes and Tora-Lyn Namok are set to make their mark at this year's happy slam representing the far north in the 2023 Australian Open Ballkid Squad.

As part of the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival in Darwin, First Nations participants had the opportunity to trial for the prestigious squad. With Shaylee and Tora-Lyn being named for the once in a lifetime opportunity alongside eight First Nations ballkids selected in Darwin.

The Cairns duo have recently touched down in Melbourne, joining the 400 strong ballkid squad, sharing the biggest stage with the world's best players for the qualifying rounds and the first week of the AO.

Tennis Australia Ballkid Strategy and Operations Lead for the Australian Open Elise Mace says, "Our ballkids are critical in delivering the Australian Open at a world leading standard. They ensure that the speed of play occurs as quickly as possible, amongst other important things. The Australian Open simply would not run without them."

To make it into the squad, ballkids are assed on essential skills such as rolling, servicing, court movement and their ability to uphold the Tennis Australia values and behaviours.

Mother of Shaylee, Emma McDonnell says, "It's an amazing opportunity for Shaylee, she's over the moon! It's definitely the highlight of her tennis career so far."

"She's an incredibly determined kid and competing in Darwin gave her a new found confidence."

Mother of Tora-Lyn, Brooke Rofe says, "She got goosebumps when she heard the news. Tora-Lyn is just buzzing with excitement and is incredibly grateful for the opportunity."

"As a parent, it is such a great feeling knowing that there are so many opportunities for our kids to get involved and continue to develop their confidence both on and off the court."

Tennis Australia is excited to welcome First Nations ballkids from across the country and look forward to building on the program in the coming years.

The 2023 Australian Open main draw begins this Monday 16 January in Melbourne.



PROFILES

Name: Shaylee HaynesAge: 15Tennis Club: Cairns International Tennis CentreFavourite Player: Ash Barty