Brisbane Tennis Award to honour James “Jimmy” Moore

For as long as there's been international tennis at Pat Rafter Arena, there's been James "Jimmy" Moore.

A calm, caring, committed Tournament Referee since the inception of the Brisbane International in 2009 until he passed away in February this year, Moore was much-loved and hugely respected by players and staff alike.

To ensure his spirit and legacy lives on at the Brisbane tournament, an award in his name was presented in an on-court ceremony on January 4 at the United Cup.

"This is one way we can honour him, by putting forward an award that remembers the type of person he was... if we had a thousand Jimmy's onsite, the event would be amazing."

The award pays homage to Moore's nature; often recounted as one of calmness under pressure, infinite wisdom, and equal parts selfless and empowering.

"He would always take time to talk to the younger generation of staff and players and coaches and very much aware of educating the next generation," said WTA supervisor Donna Kelso.

"He was larger than life, loved what he did. He was a very generous man... Just an absolute joy to be around. He'd be the first one to give you a big hug first thing in the morning or ask everyone if they'd like a cup of tea or a coffee. The stories of bonding over apple turnovers."

In 2023, the inaugural winner of the Jimmy Moore certificate was announced as Nic Brits, a transport driver in Brisbane for 12 years. Brits was selected from a shortlist by Moore's nephew, James Tucker.

"For his dedication to serving the Brisbane Tennis Events over the years. His proactive approach and initiative to improve his role and create a great experience for those he services are traits that are emblematic of Jimmy's work ethic," said Tucker.

"This award provides great significance to Jimmy's memory as his tennis history goes back a very long way. It is a wonderful gesture to see his legacy continued at his hometown event, an event he held so dear."

Jon Bonner, venue manager at the Queensland Tennis Centre, believes an award in Moore's name is an apt way to continue his legacy of teacher and mentor.

"He was always imparting his knowledge and stories he had. You always heard about Queens or things that happened at Wimbledon... some of the lessons he picked up he'd bring back and share."

"Not a lot of people knew he played at Wimbledon. He always had that life experience to call on and put around a story or issue. He mentored you without you knowing you were being mentored," said Bonner.

Tournament Director Cameron Pearson hopes the award inspires and guides volunteers and deliverers for years to come.

"There's so many volunteers I think are worthy of this. They're volunteers, that's a start, they come in and do this for nothing. I'm in awe of them.... They do it because they enjoy spending time with people, they enjoy helping people and they enjoy giving back to the community, and they're things that Jimmy was so well known for," said Pearson.