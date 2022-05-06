Ace for Daisy Hill State School

Daisy Hill State School is hitting aces, today announcing upgrades to the schools tennis court which will see the installation of a new hardcourt and LED lighting system, setting the stage for our next Queensland tennis champion to emerge.

Through a partnership program involving Tennis Queensland, the Queensland Government and Tennis Australia the upgraded facilities are set to make a positive impact on the health of the Daisy Hill community.

The united approach to the school investment has been completed via the Tennis in State School Initiative (TISSI), which has been delivering significant and immediate benefits for communities and schools across Queensland since 2019.

Tennis Queensland General Manager Elia Hill says, "to see a collaboration of sport and education come together only equals great outcomes for children participating in tennis."

"Tennis is a sport for life that gets to be nurtured and created in the schoolyard. We are giving our young players the chance to connect with a positive passion that will stay with them throughout their years."

Member for Springwood Mick de Brenni says, "the investment in local sports facilities would help local school kids hone their skills and prepare to compete in the 2032 Olympics."

"Who knows, this court could unearth another Queensland tennis champion like Ash Barty," Mr de Brenni said.

"Importantly, great facilities like this means more kids playing more sport and that equals a healthier community."

School Principal Debbie Hinton and P&C President Justin Skelton are excited about the project, "allowing us to have adequate facilities for the kids for years to come." The school is also looking at the prospects of hosting sporting days once the project is complete, reducing the ongoing costs to the school.

Coaching from Smart Tennis Academy will continue to operate at the school, with Coach Serdar eager for the upgrade and expansion of tennis facilities doubling the current capacity.

The TISSI program was launched in 2019 seeing many communities benefit from the inherent ability tennis has to drive not only physical activity, but also significant health and social outcomes.