Barty wins all-Queensland Wimbledon quarterfinal

Ash Barty emerged triumphant from a highly-anticipated and record-breaking all-Australian quarterfinal battle at Wimbledon today. The world No.1 recorded a 6-1 6-3 victory against fellow Australian Ajla Tomljanovic to advance to her first semifinal at the All England Club. “This is a dream come true. Genuinely, it is,” Barty said. “This is my dream and I’m extremely grateful that I’ve got an opportunity to come out here, have fun and live out what I work so hard to do. I’m loving and enjoying every minute.”